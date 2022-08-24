Read full article on original website
NMU Men’s Soccer wins first for Coach Fatovic
WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team started the year off on in the win column, as they picked up a 1-0 victory at Wisconsin-Lutheran on Friday, August 26. At 50′, freshman Baruc Delgado registered his first collegiate point, getting a header past the goalkeeper...
Finlandia adds transfer to women’s basketball team
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Natalie Bartle (Negaunee, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team. She is planning on majoring in Pre-DPT. Bartle is a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha. She averaged 6.37 points and shot 84.2% from the line for the Mavericks in 2021-22. She scored...
8-25-22: HS Football gets underway, NMU Volleyball host the NMU Open
Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood. The Marquette tennis team hosted Kingsford on their home courts for singles and doubles matches. Gladstone cross country talks about the hopes for the season. Carney-Nadeau opting out of varsity football.
8-26-22: Friday Night Fever Extra
Ontonagon Quarterback Austin Gordon scores against Gogebic. The Mountaineers visit Negaunee to start the high school football regular season. Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood.
NMU Volleyball rolls in official season opener at home
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team opened up season play in the Vandament Arena this evening. The ‘Cats took on the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles and won 3-0. FIRST SET. Meghan Meyer started the game off strong with a kill on the left side of the court. Lauren...
InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante earns Bay College’s Distinguished Alumni Award
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College has officially announced its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2022. This year’s award will go to Marty Fittante, the former chief of staff for state Sen. Tom Casperson and the current CEO of InvestUP. “It’s humbling – it’s a very kind honor,...
With classes approaching, NMU prepares for students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is gearing up for the school year. Students are moving into their dorms Thursday and Friday. The campus was packed with incoming students preparing for the school year. Parking lots were jam-packed with cars, with some even parking on sidewalks and grass. Incoming...
Jeff Bruning’s life honored with musical service in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tribute was held on Friday for a beloved U.P. native who passed away from cancer. Jeff Bruning passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 after a battle with cancer. In honor of Bruning’s life, Michigan vocalists performed a mash-up of Broadway songs at the Lake Superior Theatre Friday night. The choir opened with the song ‘Beautiful City’ from the ‘Godspell’ soundtrack.
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend. The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes. Organizers say the...
Bay College faculty and staff prepare for student growth
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students return to classes on August 29. Faculty and staff are taking this week to prepare. “Me, we and the community” is Bay College’s focus as it enters this school year. “We’re focusing a lot on the people and the resources and...
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years with party at Lakenenland
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party. It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years,...
UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming. Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program. Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again. You can check...
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bubble tea café is celebrating its first birthday. Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened one year ago, with the goal of introducing Marquette to bubble tea. It’s traditionally a milk tea drink with tapioca pearls at the bottom but Blossom Bird offers regular teas...
Bonifas Arts Center prepares for abstract art show
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the Bonifas Arts Center is preparing for a new art show. It will feature two artists who now live in Door County, Wisconsin. “I was always creative and then I started taking some painting workshops when my kids were just babies and now, they’re in their late twenties,” said Ginnie Cappaert, an abstract painter in the show. “I just kind of developed my passion from there.”
The GINCC’s Business and Community Awards
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Know a business that’s made an impact in your community?. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations for this year’s GINCC Business and Community Awards. The categories are: Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of...
Dickinson County Library’s courtyard under renovation
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library is installing a new courtyard. Staff said the concrete on the old courtyard was uneven and old. This is the first renovation project since the building was built in the 1960s. Library Director Megan Buck said it has been increasingly more...
