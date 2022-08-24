ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID hospitalizations in LA County maintain d￼ownward trend

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the National Institutes of Health

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued a steady drop Tuesday, while health officials urged precautions against virus spread at workplaces to prevent outbreaks.

According to state figures, there were 915 COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals as of Tuesday, down from 930 on Saturday, the last day for which figures were available. Of those patients, 104 were being treated in intensive care, up from 94 on Saturday.

County officials have said that roughly 43% of the COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for virus-related illness, while the others were admitted for other reasons, with some only learning they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.

The county reported another 2,314 COVID cases on Tuesday, raising the overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,386,161. Another 14 deaths were also reported, giving LA County a cumulative virus-related death toll of 33,041.

The County-reported case figures are believed to under-count the actual number of infections, since many people now rely on at-home tests, the results of which are often not relayed to health officials.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 9.6% as of Tuesday.

COVID case numbers and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping for weeks, as have the number of outbreaks in Southland workplaces. As of Monday, there were 61 active worksite outbreaks in the County, down from 93 a month ago, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials noted that employers are still required to report outbreaks, defined as three or more lab-confirmed cases within a 14-day period. Employers are also still required to make medical-grade masks available to employees who wish to wear them.

“It is encouraging to see LA County reporting a steady decline in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “To continue this trend in the fall, we must continue to take steps to protect our communities and workplaces. We know what works — masking, testing, and vaccination, along with other effective safety measures during infections and outbreaks. If all our employers, workers, and customers follow safety protocols, we can limit the number of outbreaks at our job sites and continue to reduce COVID transmission.”

HeySoCal

LA County reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,860 new cases

Another 19 COVID-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County in the latest data, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the county,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County expands distribution of Novavax COVID vaccine

With the recent blessing of federal regulators, Los Angeles County is expanding the availability of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 12 and over, the public health officer said Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization last week for use of the vaccine in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County records 19 more COVID deaths, 3,860 new infections

Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted LA County’s virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the County, raising its cumulative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County confirms 1st human cases of West Nile virus

Los Angeles County health officials Thursday confirmed the County’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July. No specifics about the patients were released, but according to the Department of Public Health, they live in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Most of the patients were hospitalized in late July and early August, and all are recovering.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Energy firm reaches $13M deal to resolve criminal charges

The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year, spilling 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach — forcing a closure of beaches and fisheries — have agreed to pay nearly $13 million to resolve a federal criminal indictment over the spill, prosecutors announced Friday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

South Bay chiropractor sentenced for receiving kickbacks

A South Bay chiropractor was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison for taking kickbacks from Pacific Hospital — a medical center in Long Beach whose then-owner was later imprisoned — and for soliciting kickbacks from another Southern California hospital. Brian Carrico, 68, of Redondo Beach, was...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Torrance third grader honored for invention at global competition

A third-grade student from Torrance won second place at an international invention competition for dreaming up a different kind of crayon holder, officials announced Saturday. Violet Cummings of Victor Elementary School was honored at the second annual Invention Convention Globals in Dearborn, Michigan. The event was presented by Pratt & Whitney.
HeySoCal

East Fire scorches 149 acres above Glendora, 75% contained

The East Fire in the hills above Glendora was 75% contained Saturday after burning 149 acres of brush. “Firefighters (will) continue to work on keeping the fire within the same footprint by increasing containing lines,” officials from the Angeles National Forest reported. “Plus, they will work on extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter.”
GLENDORA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council approves more money for Project Roomkey phase out

The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The Council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Kamala Harris to deliver speech at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. On Thursday Harris returned to Los Angeles after vacationing on the Hawaiian island of...
HeySoCal

Record heat bakes northern reaches of LA County

Record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions, but cooler conditions are expected later in the week. “A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
