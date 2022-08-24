Read full article on original website
Inflation relief checks: California adds new group to eligible recipients
There are major differences between the Golden State Stimulus checks of 2021 and the inflation relief checks expected to be sent out soon — and this time around, many more people qualify.
fox5sandiego.com
Monsoon season: Why it’s been so muggy in San Diego lately
SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
fox5sandiego.com
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery history
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he...
