California State

Monsoon season: Why it’s been so muggy in San Diego lately

SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery history

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he...
AUBURN, CA

