Wolves vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.It hasn’t been a good start to the campaign for the hosts in terms of points accrued, but Bruno Lage might be pleased by some of their displays despite taking a point from three games - and having scored only once. There were signs of fine link play between Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto at times last week and all three start today, with Raul Jimenez also back in.Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and have since drawn with Brighton and Man City, leaving them as one of five unbeaten teams in the Premier League. A win for them today would lift them into fourth ahead of Tottenham’s game later on. Eddie Howe has brought Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood into his team, which is otherwise unchanged.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gianluca Scamacca starts
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the Premier League today.Villa have started the campaign in indifferent form under Steven Gerrard, sandwiching a win over Everton between defeats at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Their search for consistency means home form remains vital and they’ll be looking for the points against a side yet to claim one this year - or even score a goal so far. Tyrone Mings is again a notable omission in the back line, while Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are both starters.David Moyes has therefore brought in summer signing Gianluca Scamacca as he hopes to get his Hammers side firing, following three straight defeats to Man City, Forest and Brighton, which leaves West Ham bottom of the early table. Thilo Kehrer is also in the XI after giving away a penalty on his debut.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Belgian GP keeps its place on Formula 1′s calendar for 2023
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One has kept the Belgian Grand Prix on the calendar for next year. F1 said in a statement shortly before Sunday’s race that “the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together.”. The...
