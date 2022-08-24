Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama freshman WR Kobe Prentice is turning heads at camp
Kobe Prentice is quickly making up for lost time. The true freshman did not enroll for the spring semester like most of Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class, but he has had a great training camp and Nikki Chavanelle of On3 reports that Prentice could be in position to be an early contributor.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
UAB Blazers to honor first football coach Jim Hilyer
This season, the UAB Blazers football team will pay tribute to its first coach through a commemorative sticker each play will wear on their helmets.
otmj.com
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
thecutoffnews.com
JEFCOED Football Location Change For Hueytown & Center Point For Friday, August 26, 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’
Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Hoover, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
selmasun.com
Selma Saints to square off with Southside Panthers at Queen City Classic
The Selma Saints football team will square off with the Southside Panthers at the Queen City Classic on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The game will take place at the Panther Stadium at Southside High School on 7975 Us Highway 80 E in Selma.
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
birminghamtimes.com
Antoinette “Toni” Vines: A Heart of Service for the Birmingham Metro Area
It’s a Monday morning and Antoinette “Toni” Vines is surveying the rooms of the new office space for Mercy Deliverance Ministries (MDM), which she has been operating out of her home since 2019. Vines now has a 5,300-square-foot space in Hoover, Alabama’s, Riverchase neighborhood, where she can...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Bham Now
Kiwanis Club of Birmingham to honor 6 new inductees into Business Hall of Fame
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is adding six business leaders to its Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. The sold-out event will be held at The Fennec this Thursday, August 25 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Here are the 2022 inductees:. Dr. Kirkwood R. Balton, Booker T. Washington Insurance Co. Thomas E....
birminghamtimes.com
Global Scholar Samantha Williams and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **CLASSICAL INDIAN CONCERT, TODAY, featuring Grammy Award winner VISHWA MOHAN BHATT AND SUBHEN CHATTERJEE at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE!!. **VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, TODAY, noon – 1 p.m. by the...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wbrc.com
Birmingham city schools seeing more student enrollment than this time last year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has been tracking Birmingham City Schools’ attendance since the start of the year. Turnout was low to start, but we’re told attendance is picking up now. On the first day of school, Birmingham City Schools had about 13,000 students in class. Now, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, said they are at more than 19,400 students enrolled. He said that is more than they were expecting to have around this time.
