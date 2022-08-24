ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama freshman WR Kobe Prentice is turning heads at camp

Kobe Prentice is quickly making up for lost time. The true freshman did not enroll for the spring semester like most of Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class, but he has had a great training camp and Nikki Chavanelle of On3 reports that Prentice could be in position to be an early contributor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

JEFCOED Football Location Change For Hueytown & Center Point For Friday, August 26, 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’

Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Global Scholar Samantha Williams and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **CLASSICAL INDIAN CONCERT, TODAY, featuring Grammy Award winner VISHWA MOHAN BHATT AND SUBHEN CHATTERJEE at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE!!. **VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, TODAY, noon – 1 p.m. by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city schools seeing more student enrollment than this time last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has been tracking Birmingham City Schools’ attendance since the start of the year. Turnout was low to start, but we’re told attendance is picking up now. On the first day of school, Birmingham City Schools had about 13,000 students in class. Now, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, said they are at more than 19,400 students enrolled. He said that is more than they were expecting to have around this time.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

