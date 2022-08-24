Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
HP’s new Dragonfly Folio G3 is suave and sophisticated, but comes with an eye-watering price tag
HP has announced the launch of its third-generation Dragonfly Folio 2-in-1 laptop, billed as the perfect machine for hybrid working. The new luxury notebook is bound in leather-like material and can transition between three different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode and halfway fold - providing a level of versatility that should cover off all professional use cases.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
The best MacBook Air alternatives that we’ve found
The Apple MacBook Air is an excellent choice for many because of its premium aesthetics and superior horsepower. Despite several heavy background programs, these beautiful machines have a reputation for being fast and responsive to commands. It’s smooth, sleek, and has a gorgeous exterior design. It also has many other lovable features like the OLED touch bar for past models and a long-lasting battery.
The best Chromebooks for students and home working in 2022
Fed up with complicated, heavy and pricey laptops? The best Chromebooks can be a refreshingly convenient alternative
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 unveiled
Acer has launched its latest Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, and the device is designed to be more environmentally friendly. The Acer Chromebook Vero comes with a chassis made from 30% OCR plastic and 90% recycled paper packaging. Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and featuring...
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Android Authority
Now even Redmi Note phones might skip the bundled charger
An upcoming Redmi Note phone in India is apparently missing a bundled charger. This would mark the first time that Xiaomi has ditched the charger from Redmi Note phones. One of the most divisive trends in the smartphone industry is the push to drop bundled chargers, as the likes of Apple, Samsung, and several other brands ditched the adapter in their high-end phones.
Cult of Mac
Mac mini should shrink down into a keyboard
There’s no reason the Mac mini has to take up unnecessary desk space. Apple can and should build the entire computer into the keyboard. The result would minimize clutter, making it an ideal computer for anyone living in tight quarters. And it would be quite portable. It’s completely possible...
ZDNet
Motorola Moto G22, hands on: Affordable, but better value is available
Budget handsets are a key part of Motorola's smartphone portfolio, and its G range currently includes several models that cost less than £300 in the UK. At the start of the year I looked at the Moto G200, whose price tag of £399 at the time has now come down to £319.99. The Moto G22, which does not offer 5G, is even more affordable, costing just £129.99 (reduced from £149.99). It comes in two colours: Cosmic black, which I was sent to review, and Iceberg Blue.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $100 a pop
If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it. If you like what you see, Amazon is blowing them out at just $100 each. That’s a $50 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench performance destroys the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
Thanks to a plethora of leaked benchmark results and spec details, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Intel’s upcoming 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips. This time around we have a valid Geekbench 5 entry for the Core i9-13900K courtesy of BenchLeaks. First,...
CNET
New M2 MacBook Pros to Enter Production Soon, Analyst Predicts
Apple will include its new M2 processor in upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro, which will hit production in the coming weeks, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst known for his reliable predictions, said Monday. Apple revealed the M2 chip at WWDC in June, saying the new chip...
Android Authority
How to clear RAM on an iPhone
Give your iPhone a caffeine jolt. It’s perfectly natural that, as time goes on, your iPhone starts to slow down and get sluggish like an asthmatic snail. But there are ways to speed up your device, one of which is to clear the RAM. The RAM is one of the most important parts of the phone as it keeps all internal processes running smoothly. Clearing it will give the phone a much-needed speed boost. Here’s how to do it.
Android Authority
Poll: Have you received low storage warnings on your Android TV device?
Android TV systems don't usually come with plenty of storage, but do you see low storage warnings on your device?. Android TV or Google TV is the most popular TV box platform around, also powering a host of smart TVs. Between the Google integration, variety of apps, and somewhat open nature, there are plenty of reasons to use the platform. However, these devices often come with a paltry amount of storage.
Android Authority
A $1,200 phone was the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 24)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
