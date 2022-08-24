ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks

EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.  They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

City of El Paso Encourages Community to Help Protect Parks, Report Vandalism

The Parks and Recreation Department, Streets and Maintenance Department, El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso will be hosting a press conference to announce joint efforts in reporting vandalism that has plagued city parks and facilities. Vandalism repairs have cost the City more than $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts.  School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto.  Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Borderland Rainbow Center – Out Of the Closet and Into the Fire

The Borderland Rainbow Center and Framed Wolfe Productions have teamed up to present a benefit performance of Jan H. Wolfe’s play “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire”. Jan Wolfe is back with an updated and expanded edition of her amazing play based on the life experiences of LGBTQ+ people from right here in the Borderland. This performance is a collection of milestone moments in the lives of local queer folk and provides a glimpse into the emotional journey of coming out, falling in love, and self-discovery. All characters are based on real experiences told or sent to Wolfe. The stories have all been edited, condensed and changed to make them more universal, more stage-worthy and to protect identities.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Albertsons is Opening a Brand New Store in Eastlake

Far East El Paso and the Eastlake and Horizon City residents have been hoping all the new developments going up in the area will someday include a grocery store. Well, it's happening. River Oaks Properties, one of El Paso’s largest retail developers, continues developing commercial property in Eastlake and plans for one of those shopping centers includes a new Albertsons.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
FORT BLISS, TX
desertexposure.com

‘Walking with Herb’

A locally produced film, “Walking With Herb,” may be the tip of the iceberg in creating a booming movie industry in southwestern New Mexico. The announcement came July 26 when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talked about the state’s funding of a film school at Doña Ana Community College. The governor said she hopes this investment will help prepare students for potential careers in film and production, she said. In turn, this would enhance the appeal for movie producers to make films in our area and hire our workers, Lujan Grisham said. Plans also may include the construction of a movie sound stage in Las Cruces, the governor said.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso City council approves new firefighter contract

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City council approved a 3% pay increase for firefighters. The vote to approve a new contract was unanimous. The new contract also provides expanded vacation slots and incentive pay for those who join specialized teams. Paul Thompson, president of the International Association of Fire...
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department

TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX

