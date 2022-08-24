Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KVIA
City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks
EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus. They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Encourages Community to Help Protect Parks, Report Vandalism
The Parks and Recreation Department, Streets and Maintenance Department, El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso will be hosting a press conference to announce joint efforts in reporting vandalism that has plagued city parks and facilities. Vandalism repairs have cost the City more than $200,000 in the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Dress the Child seeks chefs, volunteers, donors for Oct. 23 event at Amador Live
The need is the same, but the event and the venue are different, as Dress the Child of Las Cruces hosts a brand-new fundraiser that is bigger and better than ever. Chefs, sponsors, volunteers and ticket buyers are welcome to support the program, which provides new clothes and shoes to children in need.
El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
KVIA
Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago. The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.
El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts. School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto. Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Borderland Rainbow Center – Out Of the Closet and Into the Fire
The Borderland Rainbow Center and Framed Wolfe Productions have teamed up to present a benefit performance of Jan H. Wolfe’s play “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire”. Jan Wolfe is back with an updated and expanded edition of her amazing play based on the life experiences of LGBTQ+ people from right here in the Borderland. This performance is a collection of milestone moments in the lives of local queer folk and provides a glimpse into the emotional journey of coming out, falling in love, and self-discovery. All characters are based on real experiences told or sent to Wolfe. The stories have all been edited, condensed and changed to make them more universal, more stage-worthy and to protect identities.
El Paso News
El Paso city attorney gets contract extension, cap placed on city manager
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap...
Albertsons is Opening a Brand New Store in Eastlake
Far East El Paso and the Eastlake and Horizon City residents have been hoping all the new developments going up in the area will someday include a grocery store. Well, it's happening. River Oaks Properties, one of El Paso’s largest retail developers, continues developing commercial property in Eastlake and plans for one of those shopping centers includes a new Albertsons.
El Paso News
Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
desertexposure.com
‘Walking with Herb’
A locally produced film, “Walking With Herb,” may be the tip of the iceberg in creating a booming movie industry in southwestern New Mexico. The announcement came July 26 when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talked about the state’s funding of a film school at Doña Ana Community College. The governor said she hopes this investment will help prepare students for potential careers in film and production, she said. In turn, this would enhance the appeal for movie producers to make films in our area and hire our workers, Lujan Grisham said. Plans also may include the construction of a movie sound stage in Las Cruces, the governor said.
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
KVIA
El Paso City council approves new firefighter contract
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City council approved a 3% pay increase for firefighters. The vote to approve a new contract was unanimous. The new contract also provides expanded vacation slots and incentive pay for those who join specialized teams. Paul Thompson, president of the International Association of Fire...
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
Food City Finally Bringing Deli Favorites to their Ranchland Location
It's been a tough few weeks since we had to say goodbye to the Food City at the Fox Plaza location. Thankfully, we still have two other locations to get our Food City favorites:. Food City Ranchland at 7444 Gateway Blvd E. Food City Estrella at 3200 Alameda. I think...
las-cruces.org
Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department
TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
KVIA
City council approves budget and property tax rate for 2023; what is inside?
EL PASO, Texas — City council approved the more than $1 billion annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and along with it, approved the property tax rate that will raise tax bills for El Pasoans. The budget provides funding for continued investment in public safety; aggressive investments in...
KFOX 14
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
