Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off after suffering gruesome ankle injury
Sam Darnold's season may be in jeopardy less than a week after losing the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield. During the Panthers' preseason matchup on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold appeared to suffer a severe left ankle injury. Bills rookie defensive tackle C.J. Brewer hit...
Yardbarker
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Yardbarker
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth invites, then shuts down, speculation about joining the Dallas Cowboys
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth says he hasn't received calls from the Dallas Cowboys, after all. On Thursday night, Whitworth was asked during a preseason game broadcast on Amazon Prime whether his phone has been ringing with the regular season fast approaching. He answered the question by implying that the Cowboys were interested in signing him after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a leg injury that will require surgery.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
Yardbarker
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yardbarker
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions offense has sizzle
To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Three underdogs battling to make the Packers' 53-man roster who have impressed
The Green Bay Packers play their final preseason game on Thursday. For many players, this will be their last chance to make a case for why they should be included on the initial 53-man roster. While some players are locks, others have already been cut. As it stands, the Packers have 80 players on their roster. They will need to trim that down to 53 on Aug. 30. With less than a week until the deadline, there are three underdogs who have a long shot to make the roster, but fans would love to see on the team.
Yardbarker
Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'
The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked about bringing back former MVP QB Cam Newton
Might the Carolina Panthers have interest in adding an old face now that a few of their quarterbacks are injured? That’s a question Matt Rhule was asked on Friday night. Not only did the Panthers lose Matt Corral earlier this preseason due to a Lisfranc injury, but now backup quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot injury. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers’ preseason game against the Bills on Friday.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers
It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter
It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
