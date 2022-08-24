ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth invites, then shuts down, speculation about joining the Dallas Cowboys

Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth says he hasn't received calls from the Dallas Cowboys, after all. On Thursday night, Whitworth was asked during a preseason game broadcast on Amazon Prime whether his phone has been ringing with the regular season fast approaching. He answered the question by implying that the Cowboys were interested in signing him after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a leg injury that will require surgery.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Matt Corral
Yardbarker

Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Preseason#American Football#Lisfranc#The New England Patriots#Qb Pj Walker
Yardbarker

Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions offense has sizzle

To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Three underdogs battling to make the Packers' 53-man roster who have impressed

The Green Bay Packers play their final preseason game on Thursday. For many players, this will be their last chance to make a case for why they should be included on the initial 53-man roster. While some players are locks, others have already been cut. As it stands, the Packers have 80 players on their roster. They will need to trim that down to 53 on Aug. 30. With less than a week until the deadline, there are three underdogs who have a long shot to make the roster, but fans would love to see on the team.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'

The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked about bringing back former MVP QB Cam Newton

Might the Carolina Panthers have interest in adding an old face now that a few of their quarterbacks are injured? That’s a question Matt Rhule was asked on Friday night. Not only did the Panthers lose Matt Corral earlier this preseason due to a Lisfranc injury, but now backup quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot injury. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers’ preseason game against the Bills on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter

It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy