Jacksonville, AL

thearabtribune.com

Arab volleyball: Coach says Lady Knights have 'high ceiling' in 2022

Headed into the season-opening Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this past weekend, Arab volleyball coach Amy Hudson was very high on her team’s prospects for the new season. Two wins and four losses later, she still is. Four strong senior leaders and other experienced players can give a coach...
ARAB, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff moves up two spots in latest ASWA football rankings

Coming off a dramatic 22-20 victory over Winterboro to open the 2022 high school football season last Friday, the Cedar Bluff Tigers moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. The...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
OXFORD, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Scam Alert in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – the Ohatchee Police Department has issues a warning that are aware of a phone scam going around where you might be called by someone pretending to be an Ohatchee Police Officer. The subject on the phone will attempt to extort money by using various stories. Remember, when it comes to phone scams, always pause, use some patience and check with someone before sending any money to anyone in any way. At no time will any member of the Ohatchee Police Department contact you requesting money.
OHATCHEE, AL
weisradio.com

Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning

A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
PIEDMONT, AL
wbrc.com

‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
ASHLAND, AL
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
RAINBOW CITY, AL

