Rodriguez Accuses Stephen F. Austin of Spying
Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez throws allegations at game 1 opponent
Arab volleyball: Coach says Lady Knights have 'high ceiling' in 2022
Headed into the season-opening Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this past weekend, Arab volleyball coach Amy Hudson was very high on her team’s prospects for the new season. Two wins and four losses later, she still is. Four strong senior leaders and other experienced players can give a coach...
Southside Gadsden wins third straight over Hokes Bluff in Thursday Night Lights showcase
Southside Gadsden and Hokes Bluff took the field Thursday night for the AHSAA Game of the Week on My68. The Thursday Night Lights showcase was the 72nd all-time meeting between the two Etowah County rivals and they delivered plenty of action in a defensive battle for the first three quarters.
The Week’s Football Poll Has Calhoun County on Top
Calhoun County, AL – No. 1 Piedmont, Alexandria, Jacksonville, Anniston and Saks all make their respective top 10s in this week’s high school football poll. Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.
Cedar Bluff moves up two spots in latest ASWA football rankings
Coming off a dramatic 22-20 victory over Winterboro to open the 2022 high school football season last Friday, the Cedar Bluff Tigers moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. The...
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody
Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Alabama man gets life without parole for beating, fatally shooting 73-year-old and his grandson
Jeffrey Jamall Briskey, who was convicted of murdering a 73-year-old man and his grandson in Rabbittown five years ago, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday in a Calhoun County courtroom. Eight sheriff’s deputies lined the courtroom to secure the area as Calhoun County Judge Debra Jones...
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Calhoun County Student Injured in Bus Crash
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Scam Alert in Ohatchee
Ohatchee, AL – the Ohatchee Police Department has issues a warning that are aware of a phone scam going around where you might be called by someone pretending to be an Ohatchee Police Officer. The subject on the phone will attempt to extort money by using various stories. Remember, when it comes to phone scams, always pause, use some patience and check with someone before sending any money to anyone in any way. At no time will any member of the Ohatchee Police Department contact you requesting money.
Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning
A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
Woman charged with murder of man near Cheaha State Park booked into Clay County Jail
Yasmine Maira-del Hider, the woman accused of shooting and killing a man in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park, was officially booked into Clay County Jail on Wednesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office charged Hider with First Degree Murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
