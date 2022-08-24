During The Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase, Bungie Makes The Divisive Choice To Discontinue Moving Further With The Game

Read full article on original website
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
In advance of the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase later on today, lots of Lightfall (opens in new tab)images have surfaced via the Destiny 2 leaks discord (opens in new tab). Before we start, though, if you don't want to see any spoilers for Lightfall or Season 18, which also starts later today, you should probably leave now.
Throughout Destiny and Destiny 2‘s roughly eight-year existence, it has been somewhat customary for leaks to surface ahead of significant announcements and game updates to either tease or openly expose Bungie‘s most recent content. Unfortunately, there is no indication that things will change before the upcoming Destiny 2 reveal event, which is scheduled to air on August 23 and is expected to provide players a sneak peek at the upcoming expansion, according to the majority of the game’s fan base.
We got a Destiny 2 Season of Plunder trailer and tons of details about the latest season
Reviewing the Destiny 2 character Fornite fans can buy
Fortnite fans can now get three Destiny 2 characters in the shop. The season of crossover is upon us in the world of Fortnite. From Dragon Ball to Patrick Mahomes and now even Destiny 2, fans have a load of options on what to invest their time and money on. Destiny 2, or specifically the Destiny franchise, exploded in popularity with the last generation of consoles.
