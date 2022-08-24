During The Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase, Bungie Makes The Divisive Choice To Discontinue Moving Further With The Game

For a long time, if someone spent their hard-earned money on a video game, they'd be able to play it for as long as the disc was read. But now, as consumers delve deeper and deeper into the world of digital transactions, the concept of ownership has become murky. While other industries aren't exempt from this change, it's especially prevalent in gaming, where nearly 90% percent of console games release exclusively on digital storefronts (via Ars Technica). Ever since the shift to on-demand digital goods, gamers have found themselves at the whim of game publishers. In an instant, content or entire expansions could be removed from a game. It's something "Destiny 2" players had to learn the hard way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO