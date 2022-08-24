Read full article on original website
Next Block Expo is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe
The First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, from 23-24 November 2022, with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place on the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from the blockchain. “We are bringing founders,...
Nature.com
A blockchain based lightweight peer-to-peer energy trading framework for secured high throughput micro-transactions
With the electric power grid experiencing a rapid shift to the smart grid paradigm over a deregulated energy market, Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions are gaining prominence and innovative Peer To Peer (P2P) energy trading at micro-level are being deployed. Such advancement, however leave traditional security models vulnerable and pave the path for Blockchain, an Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with its decentralized, open and transparency characteristics as a viable alternative. However, due to deregulation in energy trading markets, massive volumes of micro transactions are required to be supported, which become a performance bottleneck with existing Blockchain solution such as Hyperledger, Ethereum and so on. In this paper, a lightweight 'Tangle' based framework, namely IOTA (Third generation DLT) is employed for designing an energy trading market that uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based solution that not only alleviates the reward overhead for micro-transactions but also provides scalability, quantum-proof, and high throughput of such transactions at low confirmation latency. Furthermore the Masked Authentication Messaging (MAM) protocol is used over the IOTA P2P energy trading framework that allows energy producer and consumer to share the data while maintaining the confidentiality, and facilitates the data accessibility. The Raspberry Pi 3 board along with voltage sensor (INA219) used for the setting up light node and publishing and fetching data from the Tangle. The results of the obtained benchmarking indicate low confirmation latency, high throughput, system with Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. Moreover, the effect of transaction rate decreases when the IOTA bundle size increases more than 10. For bundle size 5 and 10 it behaves absolutely better than any other platform. The speedy confirmation time of transactions in IOTA, is most suitable for peer to peer energy trading scenarios. This study serves as a guideline for deploying, end-to-end transaction with IOTA Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and improving the performance of Blockchain in the energy sector under various operating conditions.
Benzinga
CCRI Finds TRON as One of the Top Eco-Friendly Blockchains
TRON ranks as one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains across the Web3 landscape, according to the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research group focused on lowering carbon emissions for crypto projects. The full report can be read here. It reveals the TRON blockchain optimizes its ecological footprint more than Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Algorand, and many more prevalent cryptocurrencies. The TRON network's unique Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism contributes to its reduced carbon footprint.
Uniswap Labs ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ethereum ‘merge,’ signals support for proof-of-stake chain
As the highly anticipated Ethereum “merge” approaches, many companies have made public their support for the upgrade. Among them is now Uniswap Labs. “Uniswap Labs is eagerly awaiting the merge. It’s an important step in scaling Web3 and immediately reduces the environmental impact of Ethereum,” a Uniswap Labs spokesperson tells Fortune. “During this transition, users should know that the Uniswap protocol and web app will continue to work seamlessly.”
Meet the CEO of Finblox, a Hong Kong-based crypto lender serving a region with some of the highest fintech adoption in the world
Finblox, a crypto investment platform founded in 2021, has raised $4 million to become a rising star in Southeast Asia. Cofounder and CEO Peter Hoang says the firm offers users easy access to their wealth through crypto. This article is part of "Master Your Crypto," a series from Insider helping...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
CoinDesk
China's Ant Group to Work With Malaysian Investment Bank Kenanga on Crypto 'SuperApp'
Chinese technology company Ant Group, the developer of Alipay, one of China's largest digital-payment platforms, is working with Kenanga Investment Bank on Malaysia's first "SuperApp," which will include crypto trading, e-wallets and portfolio management. According to a press release on Kenanga's website, the bank has agreed to work with Ant...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lirium to Support Digital Asset Access for Mexican Fintech, Expands LatAm Operations
Lirium, a licensed provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, will begin powering digital currency access and settlement services for Mexican digital wallet Albit, reaching “more than 2 million customers.”. Lirium already partners “with financial services companies in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.”. Lirium’s white...
FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
The Next Big Thing: Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0
"Every time I witness a strong person, I want to know: What dark did you conquer in your story? Mountains do not rise without earthquakes.”. Great minds often tend to change the whole world with just one invention. We would still be sending pigeons on errands, as they were successfully used in Greece 3000 years ago to declare the winner of the Olympics abroad, or sitting by a candle or writing a letter to get in touch with a friend, as opposed to unlocking your smartphone and logging into Facebook to contact a friend, if it wasn’t for certain inventions that were so incredible that had enough impact to change the whole world forever.
TechRadar
Microsoft calls blockchain domains ‘the next big threat’ and you might want to listen
Matthew Gould, founder and chief executive of Unstoppable Domains, started the company because “for too long, companies have controlled people’s digital identities and it’s time for people to own their identity on the internet.”. As far as mission statements go, it’s quite powerful –but it’s also deeply...
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
cryptopotato.com
Thailand’s SCBX Abandons Plans to Acquire Crypto Platfrom Bitkub
SCBX Pcl – formerly known as Siam Commercial Bank – withdrew its intentions to purchase a 51% stake in the crypto asset firm Bitkub for $500 million. The financial institution said the exchange needs to solve its regulatory issues before going back to the table. Despite being close...
zycrypto.com
Be a Part of Creative Cryptocurrency Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Ethereum
Everyone is seeking a means of making money, especially in this world of networking and creativity. Blockchain technology paves the way for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms to serve as a means of passive income for users. The creativity of these networks sets them apart because they appeal to a younger generation of users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Ethereum are three cryptocurrencies that offer a variety of opportunities.
cryptopotato.com
What is ENS? Ethereum Name Service Explained (Updated 2022)
Back in the days, when the Internet wasn’t so mainstream, one of the main problems that users faced was that domain names hadn’t been matched up to internet protocol (IP) addresses. This made them very unfriendly towards the average Joe, who had to type in the IP address...
cryptopotato.com
Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal Leads $50M Raise for a Web3-Focused VC Fund
Sandeep Nailwal led a $50 million raise for a new VC fund that will be focused on Web3 startups. Polygon’s founder, Sandeep Nailwal, alongside other Web3 founders, has raised a $50 million fund that will be focused on Web3 startups. The new venture will be called Symbolic Capital. The...
Blockchain protocol for metaverses, Meta0, announces partnership with Polygon
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Meta0, a new blockchain startup that connects metaverses and blockchain ecosystems through a Layer 0 protocol, has announced an official partnership with Polygon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005476/en/ (Graphic: Meta0)
decrypt.co
Alchemy Acquires Ethereum Coding Platform ChainShot
Provider of Web3 development tools Alchemy will make ChainShot’s educational content free as part of the acquisition. Blockchain development company Alchemy today announced the acquisition of ChainShot, an educational platform that helps aspiring Web3 developers find their footing in the crypto space. For Alchemy, which has oft been dubbed...
The World’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Trains Is up and Running in Germany
Riding the rails in Germany just got even cleaner. Officials in the country launched what they’re calling the world’s first fleet of hydrogen passenger trains earlier this week, reports the Associated Press. The new locomotives are set to replace a diesel fleet in the state of Lower Saxony. The new fleet consists of 14 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains made by the French company Alstom and operated by regional rail company LNVG. Each of the new locomotives use hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity needed to power its engine. This makes the vehicles much cleaner than their diesel-powered predecessors, which explains why...
