Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
boatlyfe.com
2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide
While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Could This Possibly Be the Most Overrated Attraction in Washington State?
One Of Washington State's Beloved Attractions Might Be Overrated. If you have ever been to Seattle, there is one Washington State attraction that is beloved by some and disgusting to others. It might be in some people's eyes, the most overrated attraction in Washington State. This Washington Destination Is In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
kpug1170.com
Report: Snake River dam electricity must be replaced before they are removed
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs. That’s the finding of a report released on Thursday, August 25th, by Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park
Perfect for avid hikers and nature lovers, the road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park will take you through mountain ranges, dormant volcanoes, riverside towns and cities, plus awe-inspiring national forests with stunning optional coastal detours along the way. The 500-mile road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
winespectator.com
12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
gigharbornow.org
Carpool lane project completed after 22 years
At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Graves of Black miners found near those of whites in Newcastle Cemetery
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Underneath the undergrowth were the graves of two coal miners, both Black, buried in a Newcastle cemetery thought to be reserved solely for whites. It was true even in coal-rich Washington state. When black coal miners died, they were buried in a cemetery separate from their...
Comments / 1