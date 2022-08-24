ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Clallam County

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
boatlyfe.com

2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide

While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Kingston, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Chinook, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier

SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
SEATTLE, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Coho Salmon#Chinook Salmon#Resident Coho#Ocean Coho#Meadow Point
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park

Perfect for avid hikers and nature lovers, the road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park will take you through mountain ranges, dormant volcanoes, riverside towns and cities, plus awe-inspiring national forests with stunning optional coastal detours along the way. The 500-mile road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Boeing
winespectator.com

12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3834 175th Ave NE #E50

A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
REDMOND, WA
gigharbornow.org

Carpool lane project completed after 22 years

At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
GIG HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy