Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Motown Tribute Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Friday August 26 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Friday August 26 2022 Features Musical Tribute to Motown and Art Tours. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Art Jazz Wine and Chocolate Thursday August 25 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Thursday August 25 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Thursday August 25 2022 Features Art Jazz Wine & Chocolate. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90...
southocbeaches.com
OC Parks Free Movies In the Park Screens Luca in Dana Point Friday August 26 2022
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Disney’s Luca in Dana Point on Friday August 26 2022. Friday August 26 2022: Disney’s Luca (2021) (Rated: PG) Salt Creek Beach is located at 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point. (949) 923-2280. Screenings are on Friday Nights...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanclementetimes.com
Historical Happenings: Casa Romantica’s Most Famous Owner
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Hot Summer Nights Free Concerts Features Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family,...
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
shiftedmag.com
Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach
One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Free Concert Featuring Britain’s Finest Beatles Tribute Band Sunday September 18 2022
Newport Beach Free Concert on the Green Features Beatles Tribute Band (Britain’s Finest) on Sunday September 18 2022. Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. Sunday September 18 2022 at...
hotelnewsresource.com
249 Room DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park Opens in Orange County
DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park officially opens its doors following a 24-month, multi-million-dollar renovation, joining DoubleTree by Hilton. The newly upgraded 249-room hotel is located along the 5 and 91 freeways and conveniently off the Beach Blvd. exit. Known as the entertainment zone of Orange County, Buena Park is home to the most attractions in Orange County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
Laist.com
Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
NBC Los Angeles
Heard on the Vine: Tanaka Farms Reveals Pumpkin Patch Details
Vines take time, and while that's a statement that is obvious to anyone who has ever stepped into a verdant August field, it can still be worth remembering as we approach summertime's obvious exit. Well, it isn't that obvious: It's still quite warm out, and fall's official start is a...
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
newportbeachindy.com
VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences
Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope. “It will be something you have...
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
Comments / 0