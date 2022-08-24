ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Laguna Niguel, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Historical Happenings: Casa Romantica’s Most Famous Owner

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Sushi#Design#Wine#Live Music#El Lazo
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shiftedmag.com

Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach

One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

249 Room DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park Opens in Orange County

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park officially opens its doors following a 24-month, multi-million-dollar renovation, joining DoubleTree by Hilton. The newly upgraded 249-room hotel is located along the 5 and 91 freeways and conveniently off the Beach Blvd. exit. Known as the entertainment zone of Orange County, Buena Park is home to the most attractions in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
Laist.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heard on the Vine: Tanaka Farms Reveals Pumpkin Patch Details

Vines take time, and while that's a statement that is obvious to anyone who has ever stepped into a verdant August field, it can still be worth remembering as we approach summertime's obvious exit. Well, it isn't that obvious: It's still quite warm out, and fall's official start is a...
IRVINE, CA
Vishnu

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
AVALON, CA
thelog.com

Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
newportbeachindy.com

VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences

Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope. “It will be something you have...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

