southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Motown Tribute Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Friday August 26 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Friday August 26 2022 Features Musical Tribute to Motown and Art Tours. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Opens Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Opens Friday August 26 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival is Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Art Jazz Wine and Chocolate Thursday August 25 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Thursday August 25 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Thursday August 25 2022 Features Art Jazz Wine & Chocolate. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Hot Summer Nights Free Concerts Features Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family,...
southocbeaches.com
OC Parks Free Movies In the Park Screens Luca in Dana Point Friday August 26 2022
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Disney’s Luca in Dana Point on Friday August 26 2022. Friday August 26 2022: Disney’s Luca (2021) (Rated: PG) Salt Creek Beach is located at 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point. (949) 923-2280. Screenings are on Friday Nights...
sanclementetimes.com
Historical Happenings: Casa Romantica’s Most Famous Owner
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Free Concert Featuring Britain’s Finest Beatles Tribute Band Sunday September 18 2022
Newport Beach Free Concert on the Green Features Beatles Tribute Band (Britain’s Finest) on Sunday September 18 2022. Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. Sunday September 18 2022 at...
newsantaana.com
2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park
Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
easyreadernews.com
Silvio’s goes upscale, new BBQ in old Ruby’s, micro food hall on PCH, and other dining news
Meat Central: There’s a lot of activity involving barbecue of various sorts in the South Bay, with one opening this week, one a few months down the line, and another relaunch of a local favorite. The established place is the former Silvio’s Brazilian Beach BBQ on the Hermosa Pier Plaza, which is now Silvio’s South American Lounge and Grill. As the name change suggests, the restaurant will be widening their focus to include Peruvian, Colombian, and Chilean items. The core menu is still there, including the popular Carnaval Plate sampler for two, but new chef Paul Bentsen, formerly at Baran’s 2239, may bring some modern flourishes. It will be interesting to see how the place develops, because a lot of South American food establishments have been opening in the area (20 Pier Ave., Hermosa)… The waterfront location is obviously a big draw at Silvio’s, and another grilled meat emporium will be opening by the surf in Redondo. The former Ruby’s will become our local specialist for Santa Maria barbecue, a style with a history that may go all the way back to the cattle ranches of Mexican California. The usual meat is beef top sirloin or tri-tip and sausage rubbed with salt, pepper, and garlic and roasted over red oak coals, typically accompanied by pink beans, rice, and mild salsa. The new restaurant will be operated by a team led by Jeff Jones of Quality Seafood, and the name hasn’t been revealed yet. Watch for an opening around the end of the year… Finally, the much-anticipated opening of Holy Cow BBQ in the former Pho Show is scheduled for this weekend. The menu goes a bit beyond Texan specialties, and I remember having some fine Southern desserts at their Culver City location (1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., RB)…
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
sanclementetimes.com
Business Beat: San Clemente’s New Handel’s Ice Cream Delivers on Dessert
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
shiftedmag.com
Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach
One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Getting Out Event Calendar: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo and More
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
Laist.com
Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
