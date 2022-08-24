Read full article on original website
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The speed at which new COVID variants emerge is complicating efforts to plan Omicron boosters for the fall. New lineages of the Omicron COVID variant, like BA.4 and BA.5, are helping spark a wave of reinfections, as people who previously caught COVID-19 contract COVID again. Now the U.S. Centers for...
E.coli infections in four U.S. states rise to 84; majority Wendy's customers
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown source has affected 47 more people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, with a majority of the total 84 reported to have sandwiches at Wendy's (WEN.O).
FAO guidance supports the move to digital food control
The FAO has provided advice for countries wanting to create or update digital food alert systems. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) issued guidance on how to design and implement a food control electronic notification system, taking into account a country’s needs and resources. It covers the system’s legal basis, structure, and operational points, as well as the infrastructure and human resource requirements.
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two high-rise apartment towers in India were leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country’s top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India’s tallest structures to be razed to the ground. More...
Study finds most EU Salmonella outbreaks involve eggs
Eggs are the main food source of Salmonella outbreaks in Europe, according to a study. From a list of 18 food sources, eggs and egg products were the most important source of salmonellosis outbreaks, followed by pork and general meat products. Salmonella outbreak data in 34 European countries from 2015...
New steps to protect consumers from Salmonella in poultry
As you read this, millions of Americans across the country are preparing meals for their families, friends, or themselves. Some may be racing to pack lunches for their kids, others might be preparing for a large family gathering. Regardless of the purpose of a meal, we can all relate to how food brings us together and that is why we want the safest options for all of us. When it comes to food safety, the United States has one of the strongest system in the world, but foodborne bacteria, including Salmonella, continue to sicken hundreds of thousands of people every year.
