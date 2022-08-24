ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodsafety#Foodborne Illness#Salmonella#Consumer Protection#Spd#General Health#Bayern#Christian Social Union
foodsafetynews.com

FAO guidance supports the move to digital food control

The FAO has provided advice for countries wanting to create or update digital food alert systems. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) issued guidance on how to design and implement a food control electronic notification system, taking into account a country’s needs and resources. It covers the system’s legal basis, structure, and operational points, as well as the infrastructure and human resource requirements.
FOOD & DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

Study finds most EU Salmonella outbreaks involve eggs

Eggs are the main food source of Salmonella outbreaks in Europe, according to a study. From a list of 18 food sources, eggs and egg products were the most important source of salmonellosis outbreaks, followed by pork and general meat products. Salmonella outbreak data in 34 European countries from 2015...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
The Hill

New steps to protect consumers from Salmonella in poultry

As you read this, millions of Americans across the country are preparing meals for their families, friends, or themselves. Some may be racing to pack lunches for their kids, others might be preparing for a large family gathering. Regardless of the purpose of a meal, we can all relate to how food brings us together and that is why we want the safest options for all of us. When it comes to food safety, the United States has one of the strongest system in the world, but foodborne bacteria, including Salmonella, continue to sicken hundreds of thousands of people every year.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy