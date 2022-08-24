ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Rocky River

After rain postponed the girls varsity soccer game on Saturday night, they traveled back out to Rocky River last night. Brooke Allen scored 2 goals and Ella Daddario added an assist in a 5-2 loss. Gilrs will be back in action tonight @ Wooster.
