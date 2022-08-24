Wadsworth, Ohio — The Brunswick High School Men’s Soccer team won last night, over the team that knocked them out of of the 2021 state tournament, Wadsworth, by the score of 1-0, in theannual I-71 Derby Match. Brunswick now has a record of 3-1-0, while Wadsworth has its first set back of the season and drops to 2-1-0.

