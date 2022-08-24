ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

wkzo.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
wkzo.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
WNDU

Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

South Bend man charged in connection with hit-and-run death of priest on SR 2

A South Bend man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a longtime local priest. Shad Jeffrey faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Investigators say he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, on State Road 2 near the U.S. 20 bypass on Monday night.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman reported missing in Marshall County

A 30-year-old woman has been reported missing in Marshall County. Shelby Leigh Yanez, who has been living in LaPaz was last seen in the Elkhart area around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Yanez also goes by Shelby Leigh Hyde. She’s 5′ 5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident

A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

24-year-old man killed when vehicle strikes tree

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Lawrence township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of 55th Street at 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash. When they...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

