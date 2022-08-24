A South Bend man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a longtime local priest. Shad Jeffrey faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Investigators say he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, on State Road 2 near the U.S. 20 bypass on Monday night.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO