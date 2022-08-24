Read full article on original website
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
wkzo.com
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Pedestrian hospitalized, driver arrested after Kalamazoo hit-and-run
A Kalamazoo resident is behind bars after hitting a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:30
abc57.com
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
wkzo.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured in rear-end crash involving a car, horse-drawn buggy
A woman was thrown from a horse-drawn buggy after a rear-end collision east of Goshen. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, near the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 131. A vehicle driven by an 82-year-old man from Goshen was traveling westbound on County...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested
A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.
WNDU
Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day. South Bend Police were called to the Walmart in the 700 block of Ireland Road on reports of theft. An employee told police that the man, 39-year-old Andrew Myers, pushed a cart filled with...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man charged in connection with hit-and-run death of priest on SR 2
A South Bend man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a longtime local priest. Shad Jeffrey faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Investigators say he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, on State Road 2 near the U.S. 20 bypass on Monday night.
95.3 MNC
Woman reported missing in Marshall County
A 30-year-old woman has been reported missing in Marshall County. Shelby Leigh Yanez, who has been living in LaPaz was last seen in the Elkhart area around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Yanez also goes by Shelby Leigh Hyde. She’s 5′ 5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
WWMTCw
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
abc57.com
24-year-old man killed when vehicle strikes tree
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Lawrence township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of 55th Street at 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash. When they...
Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer
A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle in July.
