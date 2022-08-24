ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Daily Advocate

Bomholt named MaxPreps volleyball player of the week in Ohio

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball player Kirsten Bomholt was named Ohio’s MaxPreps/AVCA player of the week for Aug. 15-21. In eight games played, Bomholt had 49 kills with 19 digs and three aces. Most of her damage came on Aug. 20 at the Coldwater Spikeoff tournament where the Tigers won the whole tournament.
VERSAILLES, OH
Lima News

Bluffton downs Pandora-Gilboa in four sets

PANDORA — Blufton won 25-18, 23-24, 25-17 and 25-17. Bluffton’s Gracie Yarnell had 32 assists, 16 digs, four blocks and three aces and Ayla Grandey notched 13 kills and five blocks. Morgan Fruchey and Kendall Stackhouse each recorded 10 kills. Avery Talavinia had 19 digs and two aces.
BLUFFTON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk girls fourth at SBC Lake Shootout

TIFFIN — The Norwalk girls golf team finished fourth at the nine-team SBC Lake Division Shootout hosted by Columbian on Thursday at the Mohawk Golf Club. Norwalk shot a 226 to finish behind Bellevue (218), Vermilion (218) and Perkins (226). For Norwalk, Kilee Duncan led the team with a...
NORWALK, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

More central Ohio high school football Week 2 previews

The Golden Eagles swoop into John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium for their second consecutive matchup against the Blue Devils. Big Walnut won 42-19 last season. Both teams are coming off strong starts. Nate Severs rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the Golden Eagles’ 35-7 victory over visiting Hartley in Week 1. Zanesville’s Drew Doyle threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two TDs in the Blue Devils’ 40-14 win at Newark.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville Central wins on last-second trick play

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Central’s football team went viral last Friday after the WarHawks beat rival Westerville North 23-20 on a trick play as time expired. Central trailed 23-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining with the ball on their own 28-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn went over to his head coach, Ed Miley, knowing […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the schedule for Week 2 of Football Friday Nite?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The Warhawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Orange blanks Westerville North, 4-0

The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team picked up a convincing non-league win over visiting Westerville North, scoring a pair of goals in each half on the way to a 4-0 win Thursday night in Lewis Center. Alexis Knisely broke the scoring seal just four minutes into the action. It turned...
DELAWARE, OH

