Read full article on original website
Related
Roundup: Newark Catholic volleyball beats Licking Valley to begin season
The Newark Catholic volleyball team opened the season Tuesday with a sweep of visiting Licking Valley, 25-9, 25-13, 25-21, in Licking County League play. Ava Gummer led a balanced offensive attack with nine kills, and Erin Keck added six. Jillian Given totaled 18 assists, Ava Heffley 10 digs and Kylie Gibson four aces for the Green Wave (1-0, 1-0).
Daily Advocate
Bomholt named MaxPreps volleyball player of the week in Ohio
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball player Kirsten Bomholt was named Ohio’s MaxPreps/AVCA player of the week for Aug. 15-21. In eight games played, Bomholt had 49 kills with 19 digs and three aces. Most of her damage came on Aug. 20 at the Coldwater Spikeoff tournament where the Tigers won the whole tournament.
Lima News
Bluffton downs Pandora-Gilboa in four sets
PANDORA — Blufton won 25-18, 23-24, 25-17 and 25-17. Bluffton’s Gracie Yarnell had 32 assists, 16 digs, four blocks and three aces and Ayla Grandey notched 13 kills and five blocks. Morgan Fruchey and Kendall Stackhouse each recorded 10 kills. Avery Talavinia had 19 digs and two aces.
Central Ohio high school football: Central, South ready to resume Westerville rivalry
After a two-year hiatus, Westerville Central and Westerville South will resume their rivalry with both teams coming off Week 1 wins that had far different endings. The Wildcats controlled play for most of a 30-7 win Aug. 19 over Olentangy in a game played at Westerville North as a field-renovation project at South was nearing completion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norwalk girls fourth at SBC Lake Shootout
TIFFIN — The Norwalk girls golf team finished fourth at the nine-team SBC Lake Division Shootout hosted by Columbian on Thursday at the Mohawk Golf Club. Norwalk shot a 226 to finish behind Bellevue (218), Vermilion (218) and Perkins (226). For Norwalk, Kilee Duncan led the team with a...
More central Ohio high school football Week 2 previews
The Golden Eagles swoop into John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium for their second consecutive matchup against the Blue Devils. Big Walnut won 42-19 last season. Both teams are coming off strong starts. Nate Severs rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the Golden Eagles’ 35-7 victory over visiting Hartley in Week 1. Zanesville’s Drew Doyle threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two TDs in the Blue Devils’ 40-14 win at Newark.
Westerville Central wins on last-second trick play
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Central’s football team went viral last Friday after the WarHawks beat rival Westerville North 23-20 on a trick play as time expired. Central trailed 23-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining with the ball on their own 28-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn went over to his head coach, Ed Miley, knowing […]
What’s the schedule for Week 2 of Football Friday Nite?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The Warhawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware Gazette
Orange blanks Westerville North, 4-0
The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team picked up a convincing non-league win over visiting Westerville North, scoring a pair of goals in each half on the way to a 4-0 win Thursday night in Lewis Center. Alexis Knisely broke the scoring seal just four minutes into the action. It turned...
Comments / 0