Read full article on original website
Related
High school phenom from Topeka returns to play football for Kansas Jayhawks
Ky Thomas is the second-leading rusher in Kansas high school football history, ready to join Lawrence native Devin Neal and others in the Jayhawks backfield.
Benton and Bryant rally for tiebreaker Salt Bowl
It's called the biggest high school football game in Arkansas. The Benton versus Bryant Salt Bowl draws tens of thousands of fans every year.
K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman likes to tell a story from late April or early May, back when his program was conducting a youth football camp, and he found himself watching running back Deuce Vaughn sign autographs for kids. “We had a session that ended...
Comments / 0