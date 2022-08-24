MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods. The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones. The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well. According to the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO