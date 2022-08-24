Read full article on original website
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Minneapolis police warn of increase in carjackings in Phillips, Ventura Village neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods. The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones. The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well. According to the...
kfgo.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history
Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
mprnews.org
Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing
A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
redlakenationnews.com
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
velillum.com
When it was time for Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, to question Darnella, he noted that she did not see
The young woman whose cellphone video showed former police officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on George Floyd’s neck says she was drawn to the curb in Minneapolis by the sight of “a man terrified, scared, begging for his life.”. “It wasn’t right,” she said. “He was suffering,...
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
U of M will again begin contracting with MPD for events, reversing previous stance
The University of Minnesota will begin contracting with Minneapolis police for events again, reversing a decision it made two years ago in the wake of George Floyd's murder. In a Wednesday announcement, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said that the school will take an “evaluative, phased approach” to working with the Minneapolis Police Department again at events, including contracting off-duty officers to provide security at Gopher football games.
boreal.org
Video: A 20-year-old Minnesota man describes his recovery from addiction — as experts warn of Fentanyl’s deadly effects
Twenty year old Isaac — we’re not using his last name — is running for his life. The Stillwater native is using physical training as part of his recovery from a three-year battle with Fentanyl. “My first go at it, with Fentanyl was when I was about...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
State aims to rein in Minneapolis police
For the past several months, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights has connected with community members over how best to rein in the patterns of racism and sexism it found in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the subject of a two-year investigation. Both the City of Minneapolis and the Department...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning North St. Paul apartment
Authorities on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman found dead Thursday inside a burning North St. Paul apartment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a suspect in the killing was arrested around 4 a.m. after authorities found the man sleeping under the Highway 36 overpass on the Gateway State Trail in Washington County.
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
velillum.com
When asked about the last time she spoke with Floyd, Ross said they talked by phone on the Sunday before he died
Prosecutors began the fourth day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder charges by calling George Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, to the stand. Ross spoke about her affection for Floyd; she also acknowledged that both she and Floyd struggled with opioid addiction. In her very...
