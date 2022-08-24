ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Pride Breaks Record for Highest Turnout

By TheOlympiaDShow
 4 days ago

Charlotte Pride organizers say this weekend’s Pride Festival and Parade set a new attendance record.

Following the pandemic’s two-year suspension of events, Matt Comer, the Pride Parade and Festival’s organizer, estimates that 275,000 people swarmed Uptown this past weekend.

The procession on Sunday featured more than 40 floats, 10,000 marchers, and thousands more spectators.

“You can clearly tell that Charlotte’s got a strong sense of local community which is amazing, and it really felt like everyone’s out for each other and celebrating everyone,” said Jeremy Hale, who visited from Sydney, Australia to celebrate Pride.

Charlotte Pride is celebrating 20 years of building a safe haven for love and acceptance in the Queen City.

