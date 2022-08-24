ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Gas Prices Drop Another 9 Cents Over Past Week

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Ruslan Malysh / EyeEm / Getty


The average price of a gallon of regular petrol in Charlotte has dropped 9.1 cents in the last week, to $3.65 as of Monday, officials said.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations, it marks the tenth week in a row that declines have occurred.

The cost is one cent more than the previous gallon high, which was $3.66 on Aug. 22, 2012, for the past ten years.

According to GasBuddy analysts, gas prices in Charlotte are up 78.8 cents per gallon from a year ago and down 46.4 cents per gallon from one month ago. As of Aug. 21, the cheapest station in the city costs $3.34 a gallon, while the most costly station costs $4.49, a $1.15 difference per gallon.

Read the full story here.

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

