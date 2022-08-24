Effective: 2022-08-27 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SAWTOOTH BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

