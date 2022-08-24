ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Trade School Instead Of College? Students Are Going That Route More Often?

When I was growing up, my father was a tool & die maker. He was quite good at what he did. His side of the family, for the most part, worked in the trades as opposed to going to college. My uncles were firefighters, brick layers, masons, and plumbers. My mothers side of the family, were more along the lines of getting a college education. Pursuing more white collar jobs in business and such.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
JOPLIN, MO
Cassville, MO
Cassville, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Garth Brooks adds 2 more shows in southwest Missouri

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Garth Brooks adds two more shows in the Ozarks. Originally, Brooks was set to perform on October 1st only. But now, organizers have added two more concert dates. The events will happen at a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. Sep. 30, 2022, Thunder...
KOLR10 News

What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

