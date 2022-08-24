North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is coming off a breakout sophomore season with 101 receptions for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns earning him first-team All-ACC honors. With senior wideout Antoine Greene sidelined with a collarbone injury to begin the season, Downs is likely to put up big numbers on the receiving end of freshman quarterback Drake Maye's passing. ...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO