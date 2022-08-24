ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer

3 things to know about UNC football WR Josh Downs

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is coming off a breakout sophomore season with 101 receptions for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns earning him first-team All-ACC honors. With senior wideout Antoine Greene sidelined with a collarbone injury to begin the season, Downs is likely to put up big numbers on the receiving end of freshman quarterback Drake Maye's passing. ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits

Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
NFL

