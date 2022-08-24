Read full article on original website
magichalo1
4d ago
It has always been legal or an option in the State of Missouri to use a paddle. This is not a new thing. I don't know why this has popped up like this. Most schools send out a note or how ever they do it to communicate to the parents in their district and ask if they want their children to be paddled or to be notified to come to the school if they do not want their children paddled. I had 3 ornery boys. I always elected the paddle it only took once for all of them.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
A Missouri Woman Was Saved from House Fire By Her Dog
A fire broke out in the middle of the night in a Missouri home. The woman in the house was still asleep when her dog came to her rescue and she's alive to tell about it today. KXAN shared the story of a Joplin, Missouri woman who's name was not shared. According to the fire department, the fire began at around 3:30am early Saturday, August 21, 2022 at 630 Porter Avenue in Joplin. By the time the fire department arrived, the home was fully consumed by flames.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Ozark’s Walter Barton: A look back at the first execution of the pandemic
Who was Walter Barton? In 1991, Walter Barton was living in a trailer at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark, Missouri. The mobile home park was operated by 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. According to court documents, Gladys was a busy person at the park. Family, friends, tenants and business partners would visit often. On October 9, 1991, […]
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Car crashes into garage in Blendville Neighborhood, then travels out the other side
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a vehicle crash into a garage in the 2300 block of South Empire alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Dept tells us a vehicle traveling south along the west alley struck a shed and...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
KYTV
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 20,000 pounds of food to the Least of These food pantry serving Christian County. Least of These, Inc. is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. More than 8,000 people in Christian County live in poverty.
koamnewsnow.com
Garth Brooks adds 2 more shows in southwest Missouri
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Garth Brooks adds two more shows in the Ozarks. Originally, Brooks was set to perform on October 1st only. But now, organizers have added two more concert dates. The events will happen at a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. Sep. 30, 2022, Thunder...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Branson, MO Is Still Weird as Hell [PHOTOS]
For over 55 years Branson, MO has been a Midwestern holiday destination promoting Vegas style entertainment, but without all of the sinning. Nestled deep in the Ozarks about an hour south of Springfield, this country oasis encapsulates rural Missouri values, and capitalizes off of those ideals. “The Simpsons” once quoted...
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6