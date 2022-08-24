Henrico County officials Aug. 24 cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the 1.3-mile Woodman Road extension, which links Greenwood Road and JEB Stuart Parkway and the Brook Road corridor in Glen Allen. The county’s Department of Public Works anticipates that by 2025, more than 11,000 vehicles will travel the new stretch of road each day.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO