RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Virginia regulators to hear more arguments on ratepayer protection Dominion says would kill offshore wind project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Aug. 24 they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order...
virginiamercury.com
How private equity affected a Richmond nursing home and more Va. headlines
• After a private equity firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, “the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.”—The New Yorker. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’s working on a major restructuring of Virginia’s...
Email from Petersburg Chief strains contentious relationship with firefighters
A contentious relationship between Petersburg firefighters and their fire chief took another turn recently after an email from the chief was sent to all firefighters.
NBC12
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street on Richmond’s northside
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Augusta Free Press
Two dead in Interstate 64 crash in Henrico County: Investigators think racing, excessive speed were factors
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal chain-reaction crash that occurred in Henrico County at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 at the 196-mile marker. A Jaguar traveling west on I-64 struck a westbound Lexus. A westbound...
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC year-plus after they were cut off
"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Kim Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job."
Fairfax leaders, AG Miyares call for changes after middle school counselor scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County leaders and Virginia’s Attorney General are calling for changes after a counselor convicted of sexually soliciting a minor stayed employed at a middle school years after his arrest. New Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid fired former Glasgow Middle School Counselor Darren...
Thousands of Hyundai and Kia cars recalled for fire risk: Is yours included?
Owners of select model 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles are being advised to park their cars outside and away from their homes and other structures until their cars have been repaired, due to a new fire risk recall.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate – RVA News
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Henrico man and New Kent...
Henrico opens Woodman Road extension
Henrico County officials Aug. 24 cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the 1.3-mile Woodman Road extension, which links Greenwood Road and JEB Stuart Parkway and the Brook Road corridor in Glen Allen. The county’s Department of Public Works anticipates that by 2025, more than 11,000 vehicles will travel the new stretch of road each day.
Records show Richmond police chief was told target of shooting plot ‘unknown’ before Dogwood Dell claim
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said authorities prevented a planned mass shooting at the city's Fourth of July event at Dogwood Dell despite being told by his own department that a specific location was "unknown."
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
Neighbor miffed over new bike lane: 'I can’t believe it’s this wide'
Neighbors in the Smoketree Drive area in Chesterfield have questions following a new bike lane that was recently installed that they believe is extra wide.
‘It’s stress man’: Henrico tenants feel the pressure as eviction looms
Hundreds of tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex now have court orders to leave their homes after their eviction protections were recently ended in a months-long legal battle.
Backup clear on I-95 bridge in Richmond
Drivers looking to travel to downtown Richmond from Southside are asked to expect delays due to a backup on the Interstate 95 bridge.
