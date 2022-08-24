ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Police: Daughter lived with corpse of dead mother for over a year

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTa7c_0hSx6SkG00

PIX Now 09:19

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma launched a suspicious death investigation Tuesday after discovering the body of woman who apparently died last year inside a home, while her daughter was also living there.

Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Windsor Drive shortly before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check, after a resident was not seen for several weeks. Neighbors reported to police that 20 to 30 packages were stacked on the front porch and no one had answered the door.

When police arrived, attempts to contact the resident were not successful.

Officers decided to enter the home and discovered a dead woman inside the living room and an adult woman who claimed to be her daughter in a bedroom.

Police said the body was in "advanced" stages of decomposition and that it appeared she had been deceased for over a year. The daughter told officers that her mother had died of natural causes in April of 2021.

Based on the daughter's condition, police said she was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who died.

After investigators processed the scene, a code enforcement officer from the city red-tagged the home, saying the interior conditions of the building were uninhabitable.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case or other safety concerns in the neighborhood, Petaluma Police said Tuesday night.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Boyd by emailing dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org or calling 707-776-3743.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Left for dead; French bulldog pup rescued from Solano County Dumpster

SOLANO County -- A Vallejo resident has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a French Bulldog pup was found barely clinging to life after being dumped into a gas station dumpster.According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, an employee of a gas station called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster. When the Animal Control officer arrived a short time later, they found the puppy unresponsive. The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine the puppy was just barely alive. The dog was taken to a...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in Oakland shooting, vehicle crash

OAKLAND -- Three people are confirmed dead following a shooting and a crash in West Oakland Friday evening.Police say the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way shortly after 7 p.m.When officers arrived they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds -- one of them inside a car.Investigators say it appears that car was trying to escape the gunfire and it hit and killed a bicyclist who just happened to be riding by.All three of the deceased were males, according to Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong.Police are still trying to determine who started shooting and why.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
SAN PABLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 4 hospitalized in early morning Newark crash

NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave.  Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims.  The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.      Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation.    It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.    
NEWARK, CA
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petaluma Police
KRON4 News

Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Daly City prowler call ends with arrest; weapons, cash and drugs seized

DALY CITY -- An early morning prowler call has led to a 31-year-old Daly City man's arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons including a ghost gun.Daly City police took to social media on Saturday to reveal details of the arrest of Andrew VilchezDavila earlier in the week.The incident began with an early morning 911 call to Daly City police reporting a suspicious person hanging around a vehicle in the 200 block of Belhaven Ave.An arriving officer located VilchezDavila standing next to a vehicle.  The officer noticed a rifle barrel poking out from the bottom of VilchezDavila's jacket. He was immediately placed in handcuffs and found to have an unregistered, loaded AR-15 style pistol, with a high-capacity magazine.  Detectives followed up and served a search warrant on VilchezDavila's house. They located a sawed-off shotgun, a 9mm ghost gun, a .38 caliber revolver, another shotgun and approximately 400 grams of cocaine for the purpose of sales inside.They also seized thousands of dollars in cash. VilchezDavila has been booked into jail on numerous felony charges.   
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacifica Police arrest pair suspected in retail thefts

PACIFICA – Two San Francisco residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of retail thefts in Pacifica and South San Francisco, police said.Around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard on reports of a theft. An employee told police that a woman was in the process of stealing merchandise and that a man was waiting in front.When police arrived, they found the man standing in front of the business. A short time later, the woman walked out of the store while officers were still there.Both suspects were then arrested.Investigators determined that the pair are also suspected of stealing merchandise from a business on Gellert Boulevard in neighboring South San Francisco just before the incident in Pacifica. Police said stolen merchandise from both thefts were recovered and returned to the respective stores.The first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lourdes Castillanos of San Francisco was arrested on shoplifting and criminal conspiracy. The second suspect, 52-year-old Lenoidas DeCastro Jr., was arrested on criminal conspiracy.Police said both suspects have been released on citation.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Officer kills gunman during exchange of fire following Oakley domestic dispute

OAKLEY -- Police in Oakley shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire following a standoff with officers early Friday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened several hours after the initial call to police about a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in a neighborhood between Main Street and Village Parkway. The caller reported her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. She also told police her boyfriend said he was going to kill her and himself. After arriving at the residence, the woman ran away...
OAKLEY, CA
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home

PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Union City Police investigating overnight injury shooting at Quick Stop

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Union City Police requested the public's help Saturday with an investigation into an injury shooting at a Quick Stop parking lot early that morning.Police responded to news of a shooting in the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive around 3:01 a.m. Responding officers arrived to find evidence of the shooting and learned that a 28-year-old man was shot. The victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Department officials asked that anyone with information on the shooting reach out to Detective Andrew Smith at AndrewS@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy