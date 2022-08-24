Read full article on original website
Both FL gubernatorial candidates choose Hispanic women from Miami-Dade as running mates
Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on...
Strategies needed to continue increasing voter turnout for local elections
The turnout for local elections in the US is historically both low and less representative of community demographics. In 1956, voter turnout in Florida for the primary election was 66%, the highest Florida Primary Election turnout ever. By the 1970s voter participation dipped into the 30s. In 1998, it dropped...
"Please re-think this through," Council and residents opine on Village’s proposed Rickenbacker plan
One express lane past Virginia Key won't be enough, critics said, when Key Biscayne's Rickenbacker Causeway concept was presented to Village Council members during their five-hour regular meeting Wednesday night. But, for the most part, they agreed that tackling the complex issue was worthy of praise and solidified the Village's...
Homeowner granted property variance, with two conditions after hour-long discussion
An unusual variance to existing setback regulations in Key Biscayne neighborhoods stirred quite a bit of discussion that lasted over an hour at Wednesday night's Village Council meeting. But, after a lot of head-scratching and imaginary visualization of what the final product could look like, and without upsetting the city's...
Busy times ahead, including Vision Plan presentation to residents and budget hearings
Several upcoming meetings in the Village will be of high interest to Key Biscayne residents. - At 10 a.m. Saturday, the public can get a look at the final Vision Plan presented by the Village’s Vision Board in the Lighthouse Room of the Community Center. The Vision Plan –...
Authentic Chinese arrives on Key Biscayne care of two siblings and a friend
The increase of Cantonese and Chinese restaurants in the US has been notable, and these dining establishments have become some of the most popular around. Interestingly enough, however, this is something the dynamic Key Biscayne restaurant arena has lacked – until now, with the opening of Miss Mui Chinese Bistro.
Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987
An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
Miami Seaquarium is now certified to provide guests with ‘sensory inclusive’ experiences
Miami Seaquarium, with the help of partner KultureCity, is now certified as providing “sensory inclusive” experiences at its facility for all guests. This new initiative “will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue,” the Seaquarium said in a statement.
Friday is here! Celebrate with a great Key Biscayne meal experience
Friday on Key Biscayne. Few things are better and is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this #BurgerFriday, August 26. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
