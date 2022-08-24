Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
What's for Dinner This Week: Grilled Eggplant Parm, Barbecued Chicken Salad, and Lots of Tomatoes!
Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
Food & Wine
Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart
This tart is the perfect way to take advantage of late summer tomatoes. A variety of heirlooms will create a nice visual, but feel free to use any type of tomato here. Roasting the tomatoes before adding them to the tart dries them a bit, which concentrates their flavor and helps prevent the crust from getting soggy. (Just make sure to slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.) Goat cheese has two roles in this recipe, adding a tangy bite to the crust as well as serving as part of the cheesy tart filling. Fresh basil, another seasonal star, acts as the final garnish. Pair this tart with a crisp green salad and a glass of white wine.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
One Green Planet
Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
2–3 medium-large sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm)-thick fries. If you have the time, soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of cold water for 30 minutes. This helps to remove the excess potato starch and make them even crispier. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Outside Online
Grilled Corn Chaat
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The word chaat itself loosely translates to “something that makes you want to lick your fingers,” which is exactly what this...
Vegan Lentil Bolognese Sauce: Recipes Worth Cooking
Looking for a delicious and healthier vegan bolognese sauce? You’ve found it! Made with lentils instead of meat, this bolognese is packed with protein, fiber, and lots of nutrients for a healthy spin on a comfort food favorite. Enjoy!. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and cooked...
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
The Daily South
Air Fryer Asparagus
Among all-time favorite side dishes, you'll find roasted asparagus. That's because asparagus is quick to cook, available year-round, and can easily adapt to nearly any other foods on the plate. Baked beans? Asparagus absolutely belongs. Fancy rice pilaf? Asparagus fits there, too. But to make a side of roasted asparagus...
