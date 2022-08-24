Read full article on original website
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York
Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'
The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
As Latino vote rises in New York, advocates call for engagement
Latino voters are making up an increasingly larger slice of the voting public in New York, and political campaigns that ignore them do so at their peril. The influence of Latino voters is only expected to increase, too, in the coming years as more of these New Yorkers reach the age of 18.
A maple state of mind at the State Fair
Take one step into the Horticulture Building, and you can smell an abundance of fresh New York state maple products. Did you know New York is one of the top maple producing states in the country?. The Maple Booth at the State Fair is the perfect spot to get dozens...
Communities rally around Uvalde at State Capitol, demand gun control from governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Three months after one of America’s deadliest school shootings, the Uvalde community is still overwhelmed with grief. “Enough is enough, it has destroyed our family, all of our families,” Velma Lisa Duran, Irma Garcia’s sister, said. Saturday’s March for our Lives rally at...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
Hochul calls remote learning 'a mistake' and plans for a review of pandemic's impact on women
New York state will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace as studies have shown a widening of the income gap with men more than two years since the start of the public health crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the review, calling the...
LGBTQ travel destinations spotlighted on Pride Day at State Fair
From the Finger Lakes region to the Adirondacks to Central New York and the State Fair, when it comes to tourism, New York has the most popular destinations for the LGBTQ community. “It’s a real point of pride for us that New York state was one of the first states...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Air show takes to the skies this weekend in Orange County
A classic summer tradition in the Hudson Valley is taking off again, bringing visitors from all across the tri-state. The New York International Air Show is coming to Orange County Airport this weekend. "It’s like a concert in the sky," said Orange County resident Gui Petriello. This Saturday and...
Barton Orchards prepares to welcome visitors days after massive blaze
A major fire on Monday threatened to end a Dutchess County farm that has been a pillar of the community and a destination for tourists for decades. As investigators pieced together what happened, the owners of Barton Orchards in Poughquag were figuring out how to keep family traditions going on the farm.
Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback
SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
Doctors could face life in jail, $100,000 penalty for providing abortion care
AUSTIN, Texas – Abortions effectively stopped when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs two months ago. The only exception was for a medical emergency. As of Thursday, Texas doctors who violate the abortion ban will now face stricter penalties. “You're really going to see hospitals and doctors very expressly...
Strong storms possible Friday afternoon
A cold front moving through Friday afternoon may trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across eastern N.Y. After a pleasant couple of days, it looks like the work-week may end on an active note. A humid air mass will be back with us Friday and with a cold front moving in from Canada, we can expect scattered showers and storms.
Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
St. John Bosco community comes together in Texas
TEXAS — While it’s widely believed that Texas is the mecca of high school football, if you ask St. John Bosco parents Nora and Gerald Woodyard, Allen is about to get a whole lot of California love. “We’re pumped up, super excited,” Nora said. “I’m just so excited....
