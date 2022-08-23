Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Lady Cats open soccer season winning
With a somewhat rebuilt team backed by several veterans from last season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team traveled to Kingston last week and brought home an impressive win. “For a first game, I was really pleased,” head coach David Sadler II explained. “I thought our defense played extremely well,...
Overton County News
LA Golf team competes in multiple matches
Livingston Academy golf has had its ups and downs so far this season with some mid-field places, some rain shortened events, and a couple good individual scoring. In early August, Livingston Academy took 7th place in a field of nine teams at Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi in Crossville. A team total of 373 put them in scoring range with Bryson Fletcher shooting a fine 79 on a tough layout. Tayshawn Hayes posted a 93, and Rex Lowery came in with a 94.
Overton County News
Lady Cats defeat Gordonsville
“I was a little nervous,” explained Livingston Academy freshman Cora Copeland. “Being a freshman on this team, I didn’t want to make any mistakes, especially that would cost points, but after we got going, the nerves settled down and I was fine. Actually, after that first volley, I was ready to play.”
Overton County News
Zane Moseley continues winning streak
Zane Moseley continued his winning streak to two by winning the Fair Week Open NRA precision match held at Bend of the River. He shot the respectable score of 2494-63X, according to Charlie Pardue, of Bend of the River. “This was a 92% average on all targets,” Pardue stated.
Overton County News
James “Punky” Locke
Funeral services for Mr. James "Punky" Locke, age 80, of Livingston will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24th from the Speck Funeral Chapel. Bro. John Copeland will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors provided at graveside by the Overton County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
Overton County News
Vickie Vaughn-Smith
Vickie Vaughn-Smith, age 61 of Alpine, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the St. Thomas West. She was born September 13, 1960 in Aberdeen, MS. She was an accountant. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown with Bro. David Beaty and Bro. John Rexroat officiating. Burial followed in the Vaughn Family Cemetery.
Overton County News
Mary Frances Matthews Fleming
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Matthews Fleming, age 86, of the Oakley Allons Community, will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Bro. Alan Judd and Bro. Buddy Johnson will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Speck Funeral Home.
Overton County News
Chris Farmer announces candidacy TLTC Board of Directors
I, Chris Farmer, would like to take the opportunity to announce my candidacy in the upcoming election for the Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative (TLTC) Board of Directors for Overton County. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve as a board member for such a great cooperative. I humbly ask for your vote and support, and vow to do my best to help continue the service and growth of this fine company. If elected, I will work for all employee’s and members of Twin Lakes to continuously provide impeccable services to the company.
Overton County News
Pigg’s Processing receives AEF Award
Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. “This incentive program doesn’t just benefit the agricultural and forestry businesses that take part,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We are proud to see that the AEF...
Overton County News
Civic and Garden Club holds meeting
The Livingston Civic and Garden Club met on Monday, Aug. 15th at th Overton County Health and Rehab Center. Club President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Mansell introduced Jennifer Bouldin, the Center administrator. A presentation on the rehabilitation of the facility and a tour of The Cottages were highlights of the program. Plans for the celebration of women winning the right to vote on August 20th were finalized. Delicious refreshments were served by the Center. New member, Patsy Glasscock, was welcomed to the club. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19th at the O.C. Library at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sarah Hogue at 823-1849 or Robbie Melton at 445-5524.
Overton County News
UC SHIP to host free welcome to Medicare classes
Upper Cumberland SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is conducting a series of free welcome to Medicare classesx this month on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Millard Oakley Library located at 107 E Main Street in Livingston as well as on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Upper Cumberland Development District office located at 1104 England Drive in Cookeville.
Overton County News
Marriage Licenses - Clerk issues licenses to get married
Michael Parrigin and Amy Sells, both of Livingston. Preston Evans and Georgia Duncan, both of Crawford. Tina Donaldson and Richard Compton, both of Livingston. Dakota Reynolds and Tiffany Brown , both of Jamestown. Roy Maxwell and Janice Harrell, both of Livingston. Michael Phillips of Livingston and Alexis Ford of Allons.
Overton County News
LPD criticized in TBI investigation into 2019 incident
LPD criticized in TBI investigation into 2019 incident. District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway expressed sharp criticism of Livingston Police Depa…
