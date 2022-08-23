ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
bobscaping.com

Investing in Pennsylvania’s Environment

Guest Essay: Investments In Clean Pennsylvania Air, Land And Water Will Pay Off For Decades. This guest essay first appeared in the Erie Times on August 12, 2022. Throughout the past eight years, Pennsylvania has made tremendous investments into our air, our water, and our wild places, and those investments are paying off.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amity, PA
City
Canonsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Washington, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18

Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
TROY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Griswold
Person
Loren
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor pardons over 2,000 people

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, many of which include non-violent marijuana-related offenses. “Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians ​is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,” Wolf said. “We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes […]
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Water Resources#Water Board#Ground Water#Amwell#Commonwealth Court
therecord-online.com

Inflation’s toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: making current problems worse

HARRISBURG, PA – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
bobscaping.com

DEP Violations Count in Pennsylvania

STORY: Judge rules environmental violations can inform how townships evaluate land use permits. August 26, 2022 story by Anya Litvak in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette points to how an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge’s ruling, favoring the township supervisors and Concerned Residents Of West Deer (CROWD), threw a wrench in Olympus’ plan to construct the ‘Dionysus’ well pad in West Deer Township.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy