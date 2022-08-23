Read full article on original website
Investing in Pennsylvania’s Environment
Guest Essay: Investments In Clean Pennsylvania Air, Land And Water Will Pay Off For Decades. This guest essay first appeared in the Erie Times on August 12, 2022. Throughout the past eight years, Pennsylvania has made tremendous investments into our air, our water, and our wild places, and those investments are paying off.
Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18
Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Could Most Benefit from Easy-Breezy Energy Source
Pa. could greatly benefit from increasing its use of wind-powered energy generation.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania has great wind energy potential, but it is currently using only a fraction of what it could. A new Stacker report illustrated the gap.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Pennsylvania Governor pardons over 2,000 people
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, many of which include non-violent marijuana-related offenses. “Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,” Wolf said. “We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes […]
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Inflation’s toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: making current problems worse
HARRISBURG, PA – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,...
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
DEP Violations Count in Pennsylvania
STORY: Judge rules environmental violations can inform how townships evaluate land use permits. August 26, 2022 story by Anya Litvak in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette points to how an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge’s ruling, favoring the township supervisors and Concerned Residents Of West Deer (CROWD), threw a wrench in Olympus’ plan to construct the ‘Dionysus’ well pad in West Deer Township.
New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
Pennsylvania D.A. Cracks Down on Deceptive Used Car Dealers Taking Advantage of Customers
PHILADELPHIA, PA (PRESS RELEASE BY PA OAG) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that...
Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
