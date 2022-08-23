ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno

With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
The Associated Press

MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under ’23 balanced sked

NEW YORK (AP) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000. As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
New York Sports Nation

Top 5 Baseball Managers in the MLB Today

When it comes to coaching and managing a baseball team, especially in world-class leagues such as the MLB, it’s not as easy as you think. Apart from having a long season comprising hundred-plus games, it drains physically and mentally to any manager to successfully bring the team to their goal and win the series.
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB schedule explained: How will new format work in 2023?

There is still over a month left in the 2022 MLB regular season, but the league is already looking ahead to a new season that will feature a brand new schedule format. Major League Baseball released the full 162-game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday. The number of games remains the same, but the way those 162 matchups are broken down will change starting in 2023. Notably, for the first time, each MLB team will go up against each of the 29 other teams during the regular season.
Leonsis Adds Baltimore Orioles to Shopping List

Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...
