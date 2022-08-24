ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
North Dakota ranks in top ten for states with highest student loan debt

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states in which college students owe the most money. Personal Finance website WalletHub has released it's 2022 most student debt-ridden states, and North Dakota comes in at number ten. The study was based across...
Two utility companies to build, own transmission line in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two utility companies are set to build an electrical transmission line in southeast North Dakota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line would be co-owned by Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities. “This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and...
