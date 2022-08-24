Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits
POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials
KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
yonkerstimes.com
California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later
On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
Ulster County dentist sentenced for self-prescribing oxycodone
An Ulster County dentist has been sentenced for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Vivian Letizia, 64, of Woodstock, was sentenced to one year of probation.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
hudsonvalleyone.com
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says
A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh deputy police chief passes away
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI
KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Police say someone was stabbed on a tour bus traveling down the state thruway Friday night.
News 12
Sea lamprey caught in Dutchess County
A sea lamprey was caught in Dutchess County on Tuesday. Department of Environmental Conservation educator Ben Harris caught the two-foot lamprey at the Norrie Point Environmental Center. Lampreys are jawless fish that feed parasitically on larger fish using their round mouth ringed with hooked teeth.
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt
State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Know Him? This Man Attempted To Open Back Door Of Rye Residence, Police Say
Police issued an alert to residents after a man tried to enter a home and multiple parked vehicles in Westchester County. A man tried to open the back door of a home, located in Rye on Horton Street, at about 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Rye Police Department said.
Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole
The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County man sentenced for tax evasion
ALBANY – A 75-year-old Elka Park man was sentenced in Albany federal court on Friday to three years of probation and to spend four consecutive weekends in jail as a condition of his probation for conspiring with others to evade taxes on income earned from stock sales. Joseph Radcliffe,...
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
