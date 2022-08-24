ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits

POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later

On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
ANTIOCH, CA
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
Marc Molinaro
hudsonvalleyone.com

No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh deputy police chief passes away

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI

KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
KERHONKSON, NY
#County Executive Molinaro#Bwc
News 12

Sea lamprey caught in Dutchess County

A sea lamprey was caught in Dutchess County on Tuesday. Department of Environmental Conservation educator Ben Harris caught the two-foot lamprey at the Norrie Point Environmental Center. Lampreys are jawless fish that feed parasitically on larger fish using their round mouth ringed with hooked teeth.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt

State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole

The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County man sentenced for tax evasion

ALBANY – A 75-year-old Elka Park man was sentenced in Albany federal court on Friday to three years of probation and to spend four consecutive weekends in jail as a condition of his probation for conspiring with others to evade taxes on income earned from stock sales. Joseph Radcliffe,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY

