Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Taj Jackson Calls Out ‘Rolling Stone’ for Referring to Harry Styles as the New ‘King of Pop’
Honoring his uncle. Taj Jackson was not thrilled by Rolling Stone calling Harry Styles the new "King of Pop" — which he addressed while reflecting on Michael Jackson's legacy. "There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice," […]
musictimes.com
Harry Styles the ‘New King of Pop’: Fans Are Fuming Over New Title in Magazine Cover
Harry Styles took over the world by storm when he became a part of One Direction more than a decade ago and his popularity skyrocketed, even more, when he ventured out into a solo career. Recently, the singer was labeled the "new King of Pop" and not all fans agree with the title.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Billy Joel, Noah Thompson, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran
Billy Joel snuck into the Sag Harbor Cinema to see his own movie Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium, reports Newsday. The movie is a re-edited and remixed film of his 1990 concert. The legendary singer showed up holding a bucket of popcorn and soda with his wife, Alexis.
Harry Styles Gives New York The Wildest Party of the Summer With the Start of His 15-Night Stand
“New York, are you feeling well and emotionally stable?” Harry Styles asked on the opening weekend of his historic 15-night stand at Madison Square Garden. When the entire crowd roared, “Noooo!,” he replied, “Good!” We can’t say he didn’t warn us. He kicked off his NYC Love on Tour residency with a riotous two-night celebration of mega-pop rapture at its most ecstatic. “Please feel free to do whatever you want to do in this room tonight,” Harry told the fans on Night Two. “Within reason.” It was a perfect intro, because the concept of “within reason” does not exist...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Styles Got All of Madison Square Garden to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to James Corden
Harry Styles got all of Madison Square Garden to wish James Corden a happy birthday during his third of 15 shows in New York City. Corden shared a video of the moment on Instagram yesterday, Aug. 23. In the clip, Styles stops the show and says, “There is a friend of mine, tonight, it’s his birthday, his name is James, and I was wondering if you would please help me sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to James.” While Styles gave the audience an out if they didn’t want to sing, everyone gamely participated, and after the rousing rendition, Styles quipped, “Friend points!” Corden...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Paula Abdul Risks Being 'Ill' to Watch 'MJ: The Musical' As Beyonce, Fam Arrive in Style
On Saturday night in Midtown, Paula Abdul was spotted running barefoot. Only a few people will dare do that in the dirty streets of New York, given how risky that is to one's health (and sanity), but the star dared - for the sake of catching "MJ: The Musical" on time.
Listen to Elton John and Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John has teamed with Britney Spears for the song “Hold Me Closer,” which combines elements of his previous tunes "Tiny Dancer," "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Like "Cold Heart," John's hugely successful 2021 collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, "Hold Me Closer" sees the...
musictimes.com
John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video
Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
musictimes.com
Rina Sawayama ‘Phantom’: Pop Star ‘Mourns’ the Loss of Herself in New Song
Rina Sawayama surely knows how to tease fans as she dropped yet another song weeks before the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "Hold The Girl." Since the pop star is popularly known for turning her childhood trauma and personal experiences into music, many are wondering about the meaning behind her new song.
Bethenny Frankel says she’s proud of herself for criticising Kim Kardashian’s skincare line
Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she is proud of herself for “speaking [her] mind” when she slammed Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare line and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reality star detailed how she had no regrets about sharing her honest opinions on social media. The post comes after Frankel did a candid review of Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line and also claimed that the world needed an “intermission” from the Kardashians in a recent episode of her podcast ,Just B With Bethenny Frankel.At the start of her Instagram clip, she noted how...
From David Bowie to Taylor Swift: The 7 Best Songs Recorded at Electric Lady Studios
By the 1960s, Greenwich Village had become the heart of the bohemian counterculture. Although Jimi Hendrix had been living and creating in Jazz-steeped Harlem, he knew that “The Village” was quickly becoming the place to be: enter Electric Lady Studios. Hendrix commissioned the studio in 1970 on a...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Sued: Did Pop Star Really Steal 'Lover' Book Design?
Taylor Swift has been accused of copying her "Lover" book design from a lesser-known author. A new lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by a news outlet, revealed that Swift allegedly copied Teresa La Dart's published and copyrighted 2010 book, "Lover." Swift released her own book of the same...
musictimes.com
Jon Pardi Teases Luke Bryan Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?
Jon Pardi might have different plans for his music career this year as he's preparing to drop his album in a few days, but he already revealed a big collaboration, however, fans will have to wait for a while before hearing it. In an interview with Billboard, the country star...
Comments / 0