ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Sunny Sweeney
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]

Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New Country#Rock Festival#Taste Of Country
musictimes.com

Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video

Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Kacey Musgraves’ Haunting Demo Of Miranda Lambert’s Hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” Is Crazy Good

I didn’t even think it was possible to love this song any more than I already do…. But Kacey Musgraves’ original demo of “Mama’s Broken Heart” is crazy good. Of course, Miranda Lambert’s version of the track became a huge hit after she included it as the fourth single from her 2011 Four the Record album, but Kacey originally co-wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart” with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Dove Cameron Makes A Stand Against Roe V Wade Case With 'Breakfast' Music Video

Dove Cameron switched gender roles with the "Breakfast" music video following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v Wade case. The music video seems to be set back in time, with black-and-white screened television. It opens with Cameron getting ready for work, dressing up in a suit and tie, while her partner prepares the breakfast.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Rina Sawayama ‘Phantom’: Pop Star ‘Mourns’ the Loss of Herself in New Song

Rina Sawayama surely knows how to tease fans as she dropped yet another song weeks before the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "Hold The Girl." Since the pop star is popularly known for turning her childhood trauma and personal experiences into music, many are wondering about the meaning behind her new song.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy