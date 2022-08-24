Read full article on original website
Vince Gill pays tribute to wife Amy Grant after she was injured in an accident
Vince Gill used a song he wrote for his wife, fellow singer, Amy Grant to show love for her after a bike accident left her with a concussion.
Blake Shelton’s So-Called “’90s Country” New Single Is Pretty Short On The ’90s Country
I wish I could say I’m shocked, but I’m not. Earlier this week, Blake Shelton shared the news that he had a brand new single dropping today titled “No Body.”. Of course, Shelton has become more recognizable as a coach on The Voice than he has for his own country music recently, and it largely feels like his career has been on autopilot.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause
Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
Rapper Behind FN Meka’s Voice Speaks Out, Claims Capitol Records ‘Stole’ From Him
FN Meka is making rounds online after he was signed and then dropped by Capitol Records following an issue. Today, the rapper who claimed to be the voice behind the virtual rapper spoke out and alleged that the music giant stole from him. Taking to his Instagram account, Kyle The...
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Miranda Lambert’s Pick – “Desperados Waiting For A Train” By Guy Clark
Miranda Lambert has written some of my all-time favorite sad country songs. There’s just nothin’ like a good old fashioned honky tonk heartbreaker, and if you follow Whiskey Riff in any capacity, then you know how much all of us here love a good old fashioned, sad country song.
Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video
Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Was ‘Raised Right’
Country singer Reba McEntire recently commented on her new collaboration with Dolly Parton, swooning over her duet-mate.
Luke Bryan, Riley Green Prank Concertgoers by Saying THIS Country Star Will Perform
Luke Bryan is currently on the road for his "Raised Up Right" tour and aside from performing his hit singles, he also loves to poke fun at fans every now and then. According to Outsider, the country singer performed with his good pal Riley Green at the Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Kacey Musgraves’ Haunting Demo Of Miranda Lambert’s Hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” Is Crazy Good
I didn’t even think it was possible to love this song any more than I already do…. But Kacey Musgraves’ original demo of “Mama’s Broken Heart” is crazy good. Of course, Miranda Lambert’s version of the track became a huge hit after she included it as the fourth single from her 2011 Four the Record album, but Kacey originally co-wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart” with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
Exclusive Premiere: Live Recording of Charlie Daniels’ “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” from First Volunteer Jam to be Released
On October 4, 1974, country icon Charlie Daniels held the first Volunteer Jam at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, nearly 50 years later, the complete performance from that evening will be released for the first time. Charlie Daniels & Friends: Volunteer Jam 1 – 1974 – The...
Nashville Veteran Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Celebrates Debut Album with an Opry Debut
Nicolle Galyon has a lot to celebrate. The award-winning songwriter recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut as an artist with an album, firstborn, released to critical acclaim in a year that marks the 20th anniversary of her move to Nashville. A LOT to celebrate. Over two decades, Galyon has...
Dove Cameron Makes A Stand Against Roe V Wade Case With 'Breakfast' Music Video
Dove Cameron switched gender roles with the "Breakfast" music video following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v Wade case. The music video seems to be set back in time, with black-and-white screened television. It opens with Cameron getting ready for work, dressing up in a suit and tie, while her partner prepares the breakfast.
Rina Sawayama ‘Phantom’: Pop Star ‘Mourns’ the Loss of Herself in New Song
Rina Sawayama surely knows how to tease fans as she dropped yet another song weeks before the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "Hold The Girl." Since the pop star is popularly known for turning her childhood trauma and personal experiences into music, many are wondering about the meaning behind her new song.
