Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter
Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt
State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Rockland County exec blasts MTA for leaving county in ‘transit desert’
NEW CITY – Rockland County continues to pay far more into the Metropolitan Transportation Authority than it receives in services and County Executive Ed Day criticized the agency for its “woefully inadequate” service into New York City. Rockland has no one-seat rail ride into Manhattan, “Our ‘transit...
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M
A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
Venue burns as wedding guests, staff are evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County, N.J. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top...
Veolia Issues Surcharge Notice to Rockland Customers
On August 17, Rockland County declared a stage two water alert, which took effect on August 18 and triggered a new, upcoming "drought rate" in Veolia’s operating tariff. According to the notice sent by Veolia, the new drought rate will go into effect on September 17 unless the drought alert is rescinded before that time. This will result in a 25% increase in any water usage in Veolia’s highest rate block.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26
NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years
ConEdison could be in very hot water, after it was revealed that the utility giant regularly pumps millions of gallons of wastewater heated far above the natural temperature of the river and contaminated with chemicals like selenium, lead, chromium, copper and chloroform into the Hudson River at Pier 98. Tom Fox, a member of the […] The post ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years appeared first on W42ST.
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Another body found in Orange County
MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train is identified
A man who was struck and killed Wednesday by an NJ Transit train in Bergen County has been identified as a Hackensack resident, authorities said. Joseph Kot, 66, was struck and killed about 10 a.m. near the Essex Street train station in Hackensack, according to Jim Smith, a transit spokesman.
Newburgh deputy police chief passes away
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
