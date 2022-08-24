Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Usher Responds To Diddy's 'R&B Is Dead' Proclamation: 'He Sounds Nuts'
Diddy sparked a spirited debate when he proclaimed R&B is “dead” in a recent Instagram Live — and now, Usher has responded. During an interview with the SiriusXM show Bevelations, the R&B star scoffed at the notion the genre was anything but alive and well. “When I...
Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead In 2022
Following a debate sparked by Diddy on who killed R&B, we highlighted 10 musicians who proved in 2022 that soul music is far from dead.
Diddy Has Challenged Jermaine Dupri To An All-Hits Battle
Sean “Diddy” Combs is ready to battle Jermaine Dupri, but it won’t be a Verzuz. During his Instagram Live discussing the state of R&B, Dupri and music producer Bryan-Michael Cox hopped in the video chat. As the trio talked about the importance of finding the next “Diddys,” Combs decided to challenge Dupri to a live battle, a potential hit-for-hit event in Atlanta. More from VIBE.comDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseIrv Gotti Lists Bad Boy As Only Worthy Opponent For 'Verzuz' Battle Against Murder IncDiddy Could've Signed 50 Cent To Bad Boy, But Passed On The Deal “JD,...
Diddy Once Abandoned 112 in a Blizzard
Sean 'Diddy' Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 and signed many hip-hop and R&B artists over the years, such as hit band 112. One time, however, Diddy left them out in the cold — literally.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Diddy Declined to Sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records
Sean 'Diddy' Combs founded Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and signed his friend, The Notorious B.I.G. When he had the opportunity to sign rapper 50 Cent, he decided to pass.
musictimes.com
Paula Abdul Risks Being 'Ill' to Watch 'MJ: The Musical' As Beyonce, Fam Arrive in Style
On Saturday night in Midtown, Paula Abdul was spotted running barefoot. Only a few people will dare do that in the dirty streets of New York, given how risky that is to one's health (and sanity), but the star dared - for the sake of catching "MJ: The Musical" on time.
musictimes.com
Rapper Behind FN Meka’s Voice Speaks Out, Claims Capitol Records ‘Stole’ From Him
FN Meka is making rounds online after he was signed and then dropped by Capitol Records following an issue. Today, the rapper who claimed to be the voice behind the virtual rapper spoke out and alleged that the music giant stole from him. Taking to his Instagram account, Kyle The...
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Complex
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More
After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
Mary J. Blige Addresses Whether R&B Is Dead Or Not
The newer generation of singers have shifted the sound from sultry to salacious while the veterans stick to the traditional sound. During a chat with Diddy, Mary J. Blige answered his question about whether R&B was dead or not.
musictimes.com
Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media
Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
musictimes.com
FN Meka Axed From Capitol Records Weeks After Getting Signed; SHOCKING Reason Revealed
It appears that FN Meka won't be releasing any music or projects under Capitol Records as it has been reported that the rapper was dropped from the label just weeks after signing a deal with the music giant; what could be the reason?. According to New York Times music reporter...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Picked His Latest Cover Art & Says 'God Did' Is His Best Album
Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled has revealed that JAY-Z picked out the cover art for his upcoming thirteenth studio album, God Did which arrives on Friday (August 26). The We The Best boss made the revelation during a recent video interview with Billboard‘s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre. According to Khaled, he stuck to the same formula in having Hov choose a cover out of two options while also revealing the Brooklyn rap legend thinks God Did is his best album.
musictimes.com
What's Snoop Dogg Up To-Snoop Loopz Cereal, Now THIS?
Snoop Dogg has been up to some business ventures as of late. Earlier this month, he launched his new breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz, and now he's launching "Doggyland," an animated children's show on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The 50-year-old rapper welcomes children to the first four episodes of "Doggyland -...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Sued: Did Pop Star Really Steal 'Lover' Book Design?
Taylor Swift has been accused of copying her "Lover" book design from a lesser-known author. A new lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by a news outlet, revealed that Swift allegedly copied Teresa La Dart's published and copyrighted 2010 book, "Lover." Swift released her own book of the same...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Exploited? Singer Details Horrific Experiences as a Disney Star
Demi Lovato may have become popular due to her appearances on several shows and films produced by Disney, but she recently revealed that her stardom took a toll on her mental and physical health. In a recent interview with "Call Her Daddy," the "Substance" hitmaker recalled the time when she...
