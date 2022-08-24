ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Diddy Has Challenged Jermaine Dupri To An All-Hits Battle

Sean “Diddy” Combs is ready to battle Jermaine Dupri, but it won’t be a Verzuz. During his Instagram Live discussing the state of R&B, Dupri and music producer Bryan-Michael Cox hopped in the video chat.  As the trio talked about the importance of finding the next “Diddys,” Combs decided to challenge Dupri to a live battle, a potential hit-for-hit event in Atlanta.  More from VIBE.comDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseIrv Gotti Lists Bad Boy As Only Worthy Opponent For 'Verzuz' Battle Against Murder IncDiddy Could've Signed 50 Cent To Bad Boy, But Passed On The Deal “JD,...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
Vibe

Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"

Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Complex

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More

After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
musictimes.com

Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media

Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Picked His Latest Cover Art & Says 'God Did' Is His Best Album

Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled has revealed that JAY-Z picked out the cover art for his upcoming thirteenth studio album, God Did which arrives on Friday (August 26). The We The Best boss made the revelation during a recent video interview with Billboard‘s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre. According to Khaled, he stuck to the same formula in having Hov choose a cover out of two options while also revealing the Brooklyn rap legend thinks God Did is his best album.
musictimes.com

What's Snoop Dogg Up To-Snoop Loopz Cereal, Now THIS?

Snoop Dogg has been up to some business ventures as of late. Earlier this month, he launched his new breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz, and now he's launching "Doggyland," an animated children's show on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The 50-year-old rapper welcomes children to the first four episodes of "Doggyland -...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Sued: Did Pop Star Really Steal 'Lover' Book Design?

Taylor Swift has been accused of copying her "Lover" book design from a lesser-known author. A new lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by a news outlet, revealed that Swift allegedly copied Teresa La Dart's published and copyrighted 2010 book, "Lover." Swift released her own book of the same...
