Rod Wave Earns His Second No. 1 Album; Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Sets a 21st Century Benchmark for Female Rappers
Florida rapper Rod Wave earns his second No. 1 album with the debut of his fourth studio effort, “Beautiful Mind,” which tops the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-interpolating “Super Freaky Girl,” which earns the rapper her first No. 1 as a solo artist. The track, which has quickly become a streaming favorite (21.1 million streams in its first week), is her third No. 1 on the songs chart (after two collaborations that hit the top in 2020: “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and “Say So,” with Doja Cat). Minaj’s...
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
ETOnline.com
MTV VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny to Perform Never-Before-Seen Choreography
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are this weekend and the list of performers is hard to top!. On Wednesday, it was announced that Bad Bunny will be performing live from Yankee Stadium as part of the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, and will feature some never-before-seen choreography. Plus,...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs: Time, Hosts, Performers, and Nominees
From Lady Gaga's meat dress to Britney Spears' snake-accompanied performance of Slave 4 U, the MTV Video Music Awards is a can't-miss event of memorable pop culture moments. On Sunday, August 28, the iconic awards show returns to our televisions at 8 p.m. EST and promise another celeb-packed night of entertainment.
AOL Corp
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
musictimes.com
Paula Abdul Risks Being 'Ill' to Watch 'MJ: The Musical' As Beyonce, Fam Arrive in Style
On Saturday night in Midtown, Paula Abdul was spotted running barefoot. Only a few people will dare do that in the dirty streets of New York, given how risky that is to one's health (and sanity), but the star dared - for the sake of catching "MJ: The Musical" on time.
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
musictimes.com
Rapper Behind FN Meka’s Voice Speaks Out, Claims Capitol Records ‘Stole’ From Him
FN Meka is making rounds online after he was signed and then dropped by Capitol Records following an issue. Today, the rapper who claimed to be the voice behind the virtual rapper spoke out and alleged that the music giant stole from him. Taking to his Instagram account, Kyle The...
How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Free and Everything to Know
Another MTV Video Music Awards is almost here. The 38th edition of the iconic awards show will be held in-person once more at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28. Last year, the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live PerformanceHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Runway Among the nominees for the gender-neutral categories, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, nabbing seven nominations each, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each received six. Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish,...
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
Bad Bunny To Perform From Yankee Stadium For The VMA’s
We’re just a few days away from the annual MTV Video Music Awards and with the show constantly looking for new and exciting ways to please their viewers, they’ve enlisted Bad Bunny to be the latest artist to perform outside the MTV box. According to Variety the current king of Reggaeton will be performing during […] The post Bad Bunny To Perform From Yankee Stadium For The VMA’s appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Working With Dr. Luke for 'Super Freaky Girl'? Here's What We Know So Far
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this week, breaking all sorts of records and accomplishing new feats. "Super Freaky Girl" marks Nicki Minaj's first No. 1 unaccompanied hit, 13 years into her career. However, some eagle-eyed detractors have spotted a questionable move from the female rapper's side that has raised eyebrows on social media.
musictimes.com
John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video
Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
The 5 Best Nicki Minaj Music Videos From the Last Decade
On Sunday, Minaj will be honored with the Video Vanguard award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Shia LaBeouf Claims He Actually Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—But Can We Believe Him?
After Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde opened up about firing Shia LaBeouf from her film, the controversial actor has fired back with a statement of his own. While Wilde claims to have removed LaBeouf from the film for his “combative energy” on set, Labeouf has brought forth texts, emails, and videos to suggest the contrary—that he actually quit the film.In a recent Variety cover story, the director speaks at great length about the LaBeouf controversy. Though initial reports suggested he had left the project over a “scheduling conflict,” Wilde now claims she made the decision to fire LaBeouf and...
musictimes.com
Jon Pardi Teases Luke Bryan Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?
Jon Pardi might have different plans for his music career this year as he's preparing to drop his album in a few days, but he already revealed a big collaboration, however, fans will have to wait for a while before hearing it. In an interview with Billboard, the country star...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Exploited? Singer Details Horrific Experiences as a Disney Star
Demi Lovato may have become popular due to her appearances on several shows and films produced by Disney, but she recently revealed that her stardom took a toll on her mental and physical health. In a recent interview with "Call Her Daddy," the "Substance" hitmaker recalled the time when she...
