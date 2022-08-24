Read full article on original website
Rihanna's newest makeup collection is leaving fans unsure if they should be blotting their lipstick or eating it. It was revealed via Instagram on Monday, Aug 22, that the "Diamonds" singer's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, is launching a ketchup-themed makeup collection as part of a collaboration with art collective MSCHF.
Rihanna understands how to turn any event into a fashion moment, whether she’s keeping it low-key in Martine Rose trackies and sling-back kitten heels, or serving haute couture drama by way of Balenciaga at the Met Gala. Her most recent outfit for a night out was simultaneously sexy and effortlessly chic.
OK, be honest: have you ever dipped a French fry in ketchup, then carefully applied it to both lips, like some kind of lightly salted gloss? If so, then you're going to be very into this limited edition collaboration between Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand and Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF. The...
Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
When you think of a celebrity with a memorable maternity wardrobe, who comes to mind? A likely candidate might be Rihanna, who showcased out-of-the-ordinary looks throughout her pregnancy. After welcoming her first child, a son, back in May 2022, the singer has since entered a new fashion era: off-duty mom style. Don’t expect the singer’s post-pregnancy wardrobe to be filled with billowy dresses and leggings, though. Her style is way edgier. For example, Rihanna wore a deconstructed button-down shirt with baggy jeans while taking a late-night stroll with A$AP Rocky on August 6. Her oversized top felt like a fresh and cool take on your traditional button-down that many moms may prefer.
Emma Watson is back on the scene with a new partnership — and hairstyle. Announced as the face of Prada Beauty's new refillable fragrance, the "Little Women" actor unveiled a fresh pixie cut in a photo from the upcoming campaign. Though reminiscent of her famous short style from 2010, her current pixie is a modernized iteration, with super-short micro bangs and tousled layers. In the campaign image for the perfume, which launches on Aug. 22, Watson also posed with feathery, brushed-up eyebrows and a sultry, siren-eyes look.
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Another day, another unconventional outfit—courtesy of beloved street style icon Rihanna. Last night, the Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted heading out for dinner in New York City, where she was accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, Rihanna opted for her signature high-low style, going for a sporty...
Emily Ratajkowski just posed for Miu Miu in a stunning new ad campaign, and gave us major transitional season style inspo in the process. The supermodel, 31, donned an oversized plaid, grey trench coat from the luxury Italian label in the photoshoot, as well as a yellow argyle sweater and purple denim short-shorts with two belt buckles. The My Body author also donned knit grey mid-calf socks with ballet slippers as she clutched a shiny black designer bag in another shot.
Lori Harvey attended the highly anticipated premiere for Netflix’s “Me Time” on Aug. 23, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a lengthy gown in a neutral shade with hidden heels. The model’s dress was sleeveless and fitted with a hood, which Harvey took down for pictures. Along with the hood, the dress featured crisscrossed drawstrings, the top half of the gown resembling a hoodie, while the bottom half emulated an asymmetrical slip skirt adorned with a strip of rough grey and red fabric. For accessories, Harvey wore statement gold hoops and chunky wrist cuffs. The styling is grungy, pulling...
The entire Pink Floyd Back Catalogue is now being sold for a whopping sum, months after speculations of its sale came about online. David Gilmour, the band's vocalist, reunited the iconic band earlier this year to drop their newest song in 28 years. Considering their massive legacy in music, Pink...
Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
Selena Gomez just gave the corset top renewed momentum. Teasing a collaboration with Nigerian musician Rema, she shared a glimpse of the remix video she will star in on her Instagram Story. The short preview features the duo hanging around a silver Porsche convertible while moving to the beat of their joint remix playing overhead.
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Watch: Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair. Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest. While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.
There’s no sticky or lumpy lash glue here — these magnetically charged falsies adhere to the accompanying magnetic liquid eyeliner. Tori Belle 9 to 5 Magnetude Magnetic Eyelashes have just enough oomph to make my own lashes look believably fuller, blended in seamlessly with my lashes, and the Magnetic Eyeliner is sleek with a soft, pretty sheen. Paint on the liner (a thick line works best) and, after about 30 seconds, apply a second coat. Wait a few minutes until it’s dry to the touch, then add the lashes. You can slide them around until they’re just right, which makes this system more forgiving than glue. To remove, simply peel off the lashes and use regular eye makeup remover on the liner.
Months after Meek Mill reportedly exited Jay-Z's Roc Nation Management, speculations that the two are beefing have emerged online. Although Meek has publicly declared that he left the management on good terms, some fans think that his friendship with the rap mogul has already been tarnished. Now, in DJ Khaled's...
