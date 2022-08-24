When you think of a celebrity with a memorable maternity wardrobe, who comes to mind? A likely candidate might be Rihanna, who showcased out-of-the-ordinary looks throughout her pregnancy. After welcoming her first child, a son, back in May 2022, the singer has since entered a new fashion era: off-duty mom style. Don’t expect the singer’s post-pregnancy wardrobe to be filled with billowy dresses and leggings, though. Her style is way edgier. For example, Rihanna wore a deconstructed button-down shirt with baggy jeans while taking a late-night stroll with A$AP Rocky on August 6. Her oversized top felt like a fresh and cool take on your traditional button-down that many moms may prefer.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 DAYS AGO