DePaul men’s soccer’s defensive season opener ended in a 0-0 tie on Friday, Aug. 26 against No. 25 Bowling Green. “It was a positive result for our guys,” head coach Mark Plotkin told Newsline. “Bowling Green is a great team, there’s a reason they were ranked so high in preseason. I’m happy at the way we competed and felt a 0-0 draw was a fair result. Credit to our back line and goalkeeper Gandhi Cruz for staying strong and coming up big when we needed them. We’ll focus on recovery and prep for a tough Bucknell team on Sunday.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO