Week in Review: California Farm Bill Priorities & Genetic Approaches to Tomato Pest
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has been hosting a series of farm bill listening sessions. Researchers and industry stakeholders are collaborating on developing answers to a problematic tomato pest. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law, with substantial investments in conservation. A new Organic Transition Initiative is being supported by an investment of up to $300 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.
U.S. Interior Secretary Sees California Drought Impacts Firsthand
United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently visited the Central Valley to see the California drought impacts in person. Hosted by Congressman Jim Costa, the farm tour and discussion also included U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, and Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot.
Peterson, Outlaw on Next Farm Bill
Speaking at an agricultural forum in Minnesota, Dr. Joe Outlaw of the Agricultural Food & Policy Center at Texas A&M University, and former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, talked about the various factors that could affect the passage of a new farm bill by September of 2023, including the price tag.
