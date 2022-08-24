ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Rain Chances Increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a beautiful week, the weekend turns a bit more active. We will be watching a warm front moving into the state. This will be the focus for shower and storm development. The best chance overall occurs on Sunday. An increase in the muggy meter can be expected. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s. At this point, it looks like September will start on a quiet and comfortable note. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque council sets goals for city

A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville hosts cornhole tournament

Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 10 hours ago. A group of...
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com

CR Pride & NewBo City Market announce 3 year partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed. “We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co. Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Business owner gear up for Market After Dark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown business owners and vendors were gearing up Friday afternoon for Saturday’s Market After Dark and the potential thousands of people that come with it. “It’s one of those nights where it’s all hands on deck,” Bob Wagner, owner of Need Pizza, said....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo

A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy