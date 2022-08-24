Read full article on original website
Related
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Tories in disarray over energy crisis as Truss urged to spell out plans to help
The Conservatives were in disarray over their response to the energy crisis on Friday, with some Tory MPs backing Liz Truss showing signs of jitters over her refusal to spell out how she would help households. The frontrunner to be prime minister in just over a week’s time said she...
The World’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Trains Is up and Running in Germany
Riding the rails in Germany just got even cleaner. Officials in the country launched what they’re calling the world’s first fleet of hydrogen passenger trains earlier this week, reports the Associated Press. The new locomotives are set to replace a diesel fleet in the state of Lower Saxony. The new fleet consists of 14 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains made by the French company Alstom and operated by regional rail company LNVG. Each of the new locomotives use hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity needed to power its engine. This makes the vehicles much cleaner than their diesel-powered predecessors, which explains why...
Airline reliability, refunds: DOT data shows the biggest gripes for flyers in June
The latest data from the Department of Transportation shows airlines struggled to keep their schedules in June and passengers were keen on refunds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Gen Xers are cutting discretionary spending amid high inflation, while continuing to save for retirement, study shows
Although inflation showed signs of easing in the latest reading, the Consumer Price Index was up 8.5% in July from a year earlier. Compared with millennials and baby boomers, more members of Generation X have cut back on both discretionary spending and essentials, research shows. However, fewer Gen Xers report...
Comments / 0