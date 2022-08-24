Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Lyft will rent out nearly 50% of its office space in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Nashville, after allowing its workers to be 'fully flexible' and live wherever they want
Lyft announced the company will rent out nearly half of its office spaces in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, and Nashville, as the ride-share company shifted to allowing workers to live wherever they wanted earlier this year. The company said it will sublease parts of its offices in major...
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
Meet a 39-year-old remote worker making $116,000 who says he could quit and get a job that pays more — but he'd rather have the flexibility to work from home
At his current company, a Connecticut-based millennial makes $116,000. It's less than he could be making elsewhere, but he values freedom more.
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in the Google cloud sales department are telling...
Starbucks is closing 2 more stores due to safety issues after CEO Howard Schultz said 'many more' closures were coming. See the full list.
Starbucks is permanently closing two more locations around the US, adding to the initial list of 16 that closed in July. The coffee chain told Insider the two new closures are due to safety issues. The store in Missouri will close permanently while the location in Seattle will reopen as a licensed location in a nearby grocery store, Reuters reported.
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
I’ve made $500,000 in revenue in less than 2 years from my candle business. Here’s how I did it without any paid advertising.
Gaby Jones launched Caia Candle in June 2020 and was profitable within three days. Now, the candles are stocked in retailers like Nordstroms and Saks.
Now Meta starts laying off workers: Facebook terminates 60 contractors who were told in video conference that they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm to get fired - just days after Apple got rid of recruitment staff
A group of about 60 contractors who work with Facebook learned they were laid off this week after they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm. The layoffs are the latest example of Big Tech reining in spending and hiring, as just days ago Apple let go of about 100 recruiters.
$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is
A reported $350 million investment into a new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture founded by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann reveals just how biased the venture capital industry is, experts say.
CNBC
Starbucks informs workers at two stores of closures, union claims retaliation
Starbucks has informed workers at two stores in Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, that the locations will be closing. The coffee chain said union activity at the locations is not the reason for the closures. The union for Starbucks workers says the company is retaliating for organizing activity. Starbucks has...
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The 15% tip appears to be dead
The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
TechCrunch
Google’s Waze is shutting down its carpool service starting next month
The service first launched in San Francisco in 2016 and since expanded to the rest of the United States, Brazil and Israel. The company launched a standalone carpool app in 2018. “Driving behaviors on the roads have changed: while Waze was predominantly a commuting app pre-COVID, today the proportion of...
TechCrunch
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ford Motor said on Thursday it is increasing the starting price of its popular electric Mustang Mach-E crossover for some models by more than $8,000 as it opens orders for the 2023 model year. Ford said the price changes deal with "supply chain" issues and the...
CARS・
Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome times'
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. The artwork’s title is intended as a warning to the world: “Memento Mori,″ or Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” Ai did not have to search for evidence the planet is in “such a troublesome time” Russian bombs fall on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die at sea. The climate warms, provoking drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic lingers. “We are talking about many, many things. We are talking about immigrants, about deaths, about the war, about many, many issues,″ Ai told The Associated Press in Venice on Friday. He stands by his 9-meter (29.5-foot, nearly 3-ton black glass sculpture, which is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore, located opposite Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of an Ai exhibit at the church that opens Sunday.
The World’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Trains Is up and Running in Germany
Riding the rails in Germany just got even cleaner. Officials in the country launched what they’re calling the world’s first fleet of hydrogen passenger trains earlier this week, reports the Associated Press. The new locomotives are set to replace a diesel fleet in the state of Lower Saxony. The new fleet consists of 14 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains made by the French company Alstom and operated by regional rail company LNVG. Each of the new locomotives use hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity needed to power its engine. This makes the vehicles much cleaner than their diesel-powered predecessors, which explains why...
