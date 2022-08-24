ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Lyft will rent out nearly 50% of its office space in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Nashville, after allowing its workers to be 'fully flexible' and live wherever they want

Lyft announced the company will rent out nearly half of its office spaces in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, and Nashville, as the ride-share company shifted to allowing workers to live wherever they wanted earlier this year. The company said it will sublease parts of its offices in major...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Starbucks is closing 2 more stores due to safety issues after CEO Howard Schultz said 'many more' closures were coming. See the full list.

Starbucks is permanently closing two more locations around the US, adding to the initial list of 16 that closed in July. The coffee chain told Insider the two new closures are due to safety issues. The store in Missouri will close permanently while the location in Seattle will reopen as a licensed location in a nearby grocery store, Reuters reported.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Now Meta starts laying off workers: Facebook terminates 60 contractors who were told in video conference that they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm to get fired - just days after Apple got rid of recruitment staff

A group of about 60 contractors who work with Facebook learned they were laid off this week after they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm. The layoffs are the latest example of Big Tech reining in spending and hiring, as just days ago Apple let go of about 100 recruiters.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay

Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The 15% tip appears to be dead

The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Google’s Waze is shutting down its carpool service starting next month

The service first launched in San Francisco in 2016 and since expanded to the rest of the United States, Brazil and Israel. The company launched a standalone carpool app in 2018. “Driving behaviors on the roads have changed: while Waze was predominantly a commuting app pre-COVID, today the proportion of...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club

Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
STANFORD, CA
UPI News

Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ford Motor said on Thursday it is increasing the starting price of its popular electric Mustang Mach-E crossover for some models by more than $8,000 as it opens orders for the 2023 model year. Ford said the price changes deal with "supply chain" issues and the...
CARS
The Associated Press

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome times'

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. The artwork’s title is intended as a warning to the world: “Memento Mori,″ or Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” Ai did not have to search for evidence the planet is in “such a troublesome time” Russian bombs fall on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die at sea. The climate warms, provoking drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic lingers. “We are talking about many, many things. We are talking about immigrants, about deaths, about the war, about many, many issues,″ Ai told The Associated Press in Venice on Friday. He stands by his 9-meter (29.5-foot, nearly 3-ton black glass sculpture, which is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore, located opposite Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of an Ai exhibit at the church that opens Sunday.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The World’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Trains Is up and Running in Germany

Riding the rails in Germany just got even cleaner. Officials in the country launched what they’re calling the world’s first fleet of hydrogen passenger trains earlier this week, reports the Associated Press. The new locomotives are set to replace a diesel fleet in the state of Lower Saxony. The new fleet consists of 14 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains made by the French company Alstom and operated by regional rail company LNVG. Each of the new locomotives use hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity needed to power its engine. This makes the vehicles much cleaner than their diesel-powered predecessors, which explains why...
TRAFFIC

