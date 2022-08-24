VENICE, Italy (AP) — Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. The artwork’s title is intended as a warning to the world: “Memento Mori,″ or Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” Ai did not have to search for evidence the planet is in “such a troublesome time” Russian bombs fall on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die at sea. The climate warms, provoking drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic lingers. “We are talking about many, many things. We are talking about immigrants, about deaths, about the war, about many, many issues,″ Ai told The Associated Press in Venice on Friday. He stands by his 9-meter (29.5-foot, nearly 3-ton black glass sculpture, which is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore, located opposite Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of an Ai exhibit at the church that opens Sunday.

