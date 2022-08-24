Read full article on original website
Related
BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
Bakersfield Channel
Melvins' Buzz Osborne talks about Buck Owens, upcoming Bakersfield show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Melvins are a band with an impressive legacy and they'll be bring their legendary live show on Sept. 7th to Bakersfield's Temblor Brewing Company. Tickets are available for their 7 p.m. show on Ticketweb's website. Starting out in the '80s, they carved out a...
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
delanonow.com
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Randsburg General Store slated to close doors in October
In 1895, Randsburg rose up from the desert floor and become a notorious mining town rich with gold nuggets. A mining camp quickly formed named Rand Camp. Both the mine and camp were named after the gold mining region in South Africa. Located on the west side of U.S. Route...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution
There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
He amputated his own arm; subject of film ‘127 Hours’ says to be ready for our own lives’ ‘boulders’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an uplifting story for you. You’re hiking in the wilderness alone. You slip, an 800 pound boulder falls and pins your arm. In order to free yourself and live, you cut off your own arm with a dull knife. Uplifting? How is that uplifting? Ah, well it is, to hear […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse to offer Pizookie Pass
Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Well, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has you covered with its Pizookie Pass which debuts Monday, Aug. 29th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am
KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield headlines...
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams
The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill
SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol.
Bakersfield Channel
This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight
At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast. The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees. Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.
Comments / 0