ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history

For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Kernville, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps  – […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Randsburg General Store slated to close doors in October

In 1895, Randsburg rose up from the desert floor and become a notorious mining town rich with gold nuggets. A mining camp quickly formed named Rand Camp. Both the mine and camp were named after the gold mining region in South Africa. Located on the west side of U.S. Route...
RANDSBURG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cain
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution

There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents not certain about Mojave port

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
MOJAVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Entertain#Linus Music#Wreaths Across America#Music Festival#Christmas Wreaths#Rock N Blues Fest#Sarge S Wreaths#The Kern Valley Sun
KGET

17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am

KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield headlines...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams

The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill

SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight

At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast. The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees. Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy