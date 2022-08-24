ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule

Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo

In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yankees All-Star SP Nestor Cortes expected to be placed on IL with groin injury

The New York Yankees' injury woes continue. With the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Clay Holmes and Luis Severino (among a host of others) already on the injured list, breakout All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is expected to join the group, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Holmes -- like Cortes -- was a first-time All-Star this summer, while Stanton was voted into his fifth midsummer classic.
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Aaron Judge
Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom help Mets best Rockies

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Jacob deGrom tossed six strong innings Thursday night for the host New York Mets, who beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak. Ryan McMahon homered in the sixth for the Rockies,...
Giancarlo Stanton returns to drive in 3 as Yankees rout A's

Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk in his return from a two-month absence and the New York Yankees scored early and often in a 13-4 shellacking of the host Oakland Athletics on Thursday. New York's Josh Donaldson collected three hits and scored four times in the...
New York Yankees
New York Mets
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124

Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him

When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News

Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
