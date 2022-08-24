Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton
It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
FOX Sports
Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (69-56, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Red Sox +111;...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/27/22
Sportico | Barry M. Bloom (subscription required): Brian Cashman has taken a lot of heat recently with the Yankees sliding in August, partially due to the unpopular trade of Jordan Montgomery and partially due to Oswald Peraza not getting a callup to help the major league team. The organization seems to still have faith in the man who has led the front office for longer than any of his contemporaries, as reports are swirling that Cashman will still be in command heading into 2023 regardless of how the season ends. Honestly, this isn’t too much of a surprise, but I’m sure there will be some displeased with the news.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out
The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/27/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Domingo German gets the call for the Yankees, while Adam Oller will start for the Athletics. Domingo German has made seven starts for the Yankees this year, having...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview
It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
